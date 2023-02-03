ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
DALLAS, TX
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick

The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Could You Live In The Old Buffalo Bills Stadium?

You may think that the current Buffalo Bills stadium will just become a parking ground once the new stadium is complete, but what if Highmark Stadium turns into something more?. Many people in Western New York are secretly hoping that this is a possibility to recreate in Orchard Park. Because...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Syracuse.com

Traded twice, cut once: Former Syracuse player Elijah Hughes on the business of basketball (podcast)

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Elijah Hughes left Syracuse University after the 2019-20 to enter the NBA draft. Drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, Hughes was traded to the Utah Jazz. After spending the next year and a half in Utah, Hughes was traded in the middle of the 2021-22 season to Portland. When the season ended, Portland did not extend Hughes’ rookie contract.
SYRACUSE, NY
atozsports.com

Bills star provides the best moment in the Pro Bowl

The Buffalo Bills had some players in this year’s NFL Pro Bowl. Of course, they would rather sit it out in favor of the Super Bowl, but that wasn’t the case for them this season. At the very least, one of their best players provided a hilarious moment...
wearebuffalo.net

NFL Fans Making Fun of the Buffalo Bills 2024 Super Bowl Odds

The Buffalo Bills, along with 30 other teams, are watching the Super Bowl this Sunday from home. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, which will be the Chiefs third trip to the big game in four years; they're 1-1 in the first two. The Bills were the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement

Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk.  But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy