Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Buffalo Bills Fans Surprised at Cole Beasley’s Comments
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has some tough decisions to make this spring. Free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft will be vital to the Bills chances to win their fourth straight AFC East division title, along with trying to get over that hump to the Super Bowl. The...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Bills' Stefon Diggs raises eyebrows for kneeling right behind cheerleaders before catch attempt
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a bizarre way of trying to win the best catch competition at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.
Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick
The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
Could You Live In The Old Buffalo Bills Stadium?
You may think that the current Buffalo Bills stadium will just become a parking ground once the new stadium is complete, but what if Highmark Stadium turns into something more?. Many people in Western New York are secretly hoping that this is a possibility to recreate in Orchard Park. Because...
Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings
One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
WATCH Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson connect for Pro Bowl TD
The Pro Bowl Games have been a lot of fun to watch, especially when you compare them to the old format of a watered-down traditional football game. The Minnesota Vikings have six players playing in the games with four skill players on offense. Two of them connected on a touchdown pass with Kirk Cousins throwing one to Justin Jefferson.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Traded twice, cut once: Former Syracuse player Elijah Hughes on the business of basketball (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Elijah Hughes left Syracuse University after the 2019-20 to enter the NBA draft. Drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, Hughes was traded to the Utah Jazz. After spending the next year and a half in Utah, Hughes was traded in the middle of the 2021-22 season to Portland. When the season ended, Portland did not extend Hughes’ rookie contract.
atozsports.com
Bills star provides the best moment in the Pro Bowl
The Buffalo Bills had some players in this year’s NFL Pro Bowl. Of course, they would rather sit it out in favor of the Super Bowl, but that wasn’t the case for them this season. At the very least, one of their best players provided a hilarious moment...
FanDuel Super Bowl promo code: Claim your lucrative bonus today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s an exciting time to be an NFL fan as we are now less than a week away from the Super Bowl. It’s...
wearebuffalo.net
NFL Fans Making Fun of the Buffalo Bills 2024 Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills, along with 30 other teams, are watching the Super Bowl this Sunday from home. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, which will be the Chiefs third trip to the big game in four years; they're 1-1 in the first two. The Bills were the...
How to bet on Super Bowl 57 at a legal online sportsbook (February 2023)
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl takes place in under two weeks, which marks one of the biggest betting days of the entire year. The Kansas...
Where to buy Super Bowl LVII hats online: Eagles vs. Chiefs gear available now
Super Bowl 57 is less than a week away, and fans who are amped up for the big clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on February 12 will want to get their hands on limited edition gear for the big game. Fanatics.com has a complete collection of...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement
Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk. But he's not planning on doing it. Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on ...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0