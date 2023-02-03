ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Voyles leads Maryland-Eastern Shore over Regent 89-41

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Kevon Voyles scored 16 points to help Maryland-Eastern Shore defeat Regent 89-41 on Thursday night.

Voyles was 6-of-9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) for the Hawks (14-8), who earned their seventh straight victory. Chace Davis finished with 15 points and three steals. Zion Styles scored 13.

Joakim Marie-Joseph led the Royals with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Darrin Clark added 10 points and two steals.

Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Norfolk State on February 11.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Indiana reaches No. 2 in women's AP Top 25; SC still No. 1

South Carolina beat a top opponent to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday and now has a showdown with another one looming this weekend. The Gamecocks (23-0) topped then- No. 5 UConn 81-77 on Sunday to remain unbeaten and stay the unanimous choice atop the poll from the 28-member national media panel. After facing Auburn on Thursday, South Carolina will play No. 3 LSU on Sunday in a matchup of the last two unbeatens in Division I women’s college basketball. Dawn Staley’s team has won 29 consecutive games and has been No. 1 in the poll for 33 consecutive weeks. That’s one week short of tying the Huskies for the third-longest streak atop the poll. Only UConn (51 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) have had longer runs at No. 1. While South Carolina has had a stranglehold on No. 1 for more than a year, Indiana is making its first appearance ever at No. 2 after Stanford lost to Washington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

Aces trade center to Mystics for pair of 2nd-round picks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces traded recently acquired 6-foot-5 center Amanda Zahui B. on Sunday to Washington for the Mystics’ second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025. Zahui B. came over to the Aces from the Los Angeles Sparks on Jan. 21 trade for two-time All-Star Dearica Hamby, a former two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year. That deal allowed the Aces to clear salary cap room to acquire former two-time MVP Candace Parker, who signed Wednesday. Zahui B. did not play in the WNBA last season after the Sparks placed her on the suspended list. She is averaging 6.2 points in her seven seasons. ___
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November

CHICAGO (AP) — Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season. Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that the Wildcats’ home game would be played Nov. 4. Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB ballpark’s first college football game since 1938, and the Wildcats hosted Purdue there in 2021. Wrigley Field has a long history of hosting football games. The Chicago Bears played there from 1921 to 1970 before moving to Soldier Field. The old Chicago Cardinals also played at Wrigley, as well as DePaul until its program folded in 1939.
EVANSTON, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy