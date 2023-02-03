Wrong-way crash on I-40 W between Wendover Avenue, Patterson Street leaves people with minor injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A wrong-way crash snarled traffic in Greensboro Thursday night.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 214, near Exit 214 for Wendover Avenue, according to NCDOT.

The closure was in effect between the Wendover Avenue exit and Exit 216 for Patterson Avenue.

Police confirm that three vehicles were involved and one of those vehicles was going the wrong way. The injuries were considered minor and they are working to determine more details about the crash.

Traffic cam footage showed a large amount of congestion in the area. The highway reopened at around 10:41 p.m.

There is no further information available at this time. This is a developing story.

