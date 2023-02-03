Commissioners continue stalemate over next steps in controller lawsuit

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners have until Feb. 24 to decide if they will file an appeal over a court ruling that designates certain fiscal duties to fall under the office of the controller.

Those duties of general ledger, payroll, and accounts payable were transferred to County Controller Krista Rogers' office in 2019 after the Commissioners said they were made aware through the Controller's lawyer that a change had been made to the County Code.

Commissioners Rick Mirabito and Tony Mussare served at that time, and said commissioners agreed to transfer the functions under "threat of a lawsuit."

After "concerns" over the performance of the controller's office to effectively do the job, the commissioners transferred the duties back to the county finance office in April of 2021.

The Controller, in turn, sued. Through a process of lawsuits and appeals, Potter County Judge John B. Leete has ruled in favor of the controller's office three times, indicating commissioners "usurped" their power.

What's next in the ongoing legal fight is at a standstill while the commissioners debate among themselves how to proceed.

On Thursday, Commissioner Scott Metzger issued a statement in opposition to filing an appeal.

"Half the counties in the state are organized as to where the controller oversees the functions in question and the other half of the counties where the commissioners oversee these very functions," Metzger said.

The question boils down to interpretation of the County Code and where the functions of general ledger, payroll, and accounts payable should be housed within county government.

About half of the counties in the Commonwealth house those duties in the finance department; the other half of counties house them in the controller’s office.

Metzger said he's not trying to determine which way is correct or incorrect.

"My original concern with this case, and the difference of interpretation of the statute between the Commissioners and Controller, was due to the Lycoming County Controller's threat to remove her signature from the county checks which would have put payroll for our employees and payments to our vendors and constituents in jeopardy," he said.

"I had concluded after Judge Leete's original decision that it was no longer prudent to continue this conflict and any appeal actions moving forward. Our residents witness constant conflict daily in Harrisburg and Washington," Metzger said. "My opinion is that this behavior does not continue in our county."

Metzger said he hopes for resolution thorough a common-sense approach that include discussion with the Controller.

"To continue this fight in court only allows more conflict to continue, which is unnecessary and costly," he said.

Metzger estimates the costs to be near $100,000.

Mirabito acknowledged that the process has been costly. "Both parties have spent money, and so at this point to not get a court decision almost seems as though we're just throwing the money we already spent away," he said.

He compared the expenditure to building a house. "I don't see building a house, spending $100,000 doing it, and then you're down to spending the last $15,000 or $10,000 and you don't do what you need to do to fix the foundation."

Mirabito said filing to an appellate court would not be fighting over a principle, but rather to, once and for all, clarify interpretation of the law. He said the controller's office, for 15 years, ran with the commissioners office handling the accounts payable and receivable and general ledger.

"It baffles my imagination and my mind to think that if the Controller and County did their job for 15 years, how in year 16 or 17 [Rogers] could decide that she can't do her job."

Mirabito noted it's the controller's job to oversee the commissioners. "I find it difficult to understand how she could run the general ledger, pay the bills, do the payroll, and also oversee whether that's being done in compliance with the law, because you would have the person doing it also overseeing themselves. That's why I think it wasn't that way for decades and decades and decades in this county."

He continued, "We need an interpretation of law, and that's what appeals courts do."

On Thursday, Mussare, who has previously shown favor toward filing in appeals court, indicated he was "torn." The end result, he said, should be a resolution that provides clear direction for newly elected officials, whether they be the Commissioners or the Controller.

"Let's see where we can negotiate and come to mutual agreements," he said, "and then decide whether we want to move on or not with the appeal."

Meanwhile it appears the negotiations will continue. "If these functions are organized and designated by way of Letter of Agreement, then the Commissioner's office, the Controller, and the Office of Budget and Finance can work in unity to achieve our organizational goals," said Metzger.