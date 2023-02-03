ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Commissioners continue stalemate over next steps in controller lawsuit

By Carrie Pauling
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PatC_0kar4VQG00

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners have until Feb. 24 to decide if they will file an appeal over a court ruling that designates certain fiscal duties to fall under the office of the controller.

Those duties of general ledger, payroll, and accounts payable were transferred to County Controller Krista Rogers' office in 2019 after the Commissioners said they were made aware through the Controller's lawyer that a change had been made to the County Code.

Commissioners Rick Mirabito and Tony Mussare served at that time, and said commissioners agreed to transfer the functions under "threat of a lawsuit."

After "concerns" over the performance of the controller's office to effectively do the job, the commissioners transferred the duties back to the county finance office in April of 2021.

The Controller, in turn, sued. Through a process of lawsuits and appeals, Potter County Judge John B. Leete has ruled in favor of the controller's office three times, indicating commissioners "usurped" their power.

What's next in the ongoing legal fight is at a standstill while the commissioners debate among themselves how to proceed.

Related reading:

Judge rules against county commissioners Commissioners to appeal court decision in appellate court

On Thursday, Commissioner Scott Metzger issued a statement in opposition to filing an appeal.

"Half the counties in the state are organized as to where the controller oversees the functions in question and the other half of the counties where the commissioners oversee these very functions," Metzger said.

The question boils down to interpretation of the County Code and where the functions of general ledger, payroll, and accounts payable should be housed within county government.

About half of the counties in the Commonwealth house those duties in the finance department; the other half of counties house them in the controller’s office.

Metzger said he's not trying to determine which way is correct or incorrect.

"My original concern with this case, and the difference of interpretation of the statute between the Commissioners and Controller, was due to the Lycoming County Controller's threat to remove her signature from the county checks which would have put payroll for our employees and payments to our vendors and constituents in jeopardy," he said.

"I had concluded after Judge Leete's original decision that it was no longer prudent to continue this conflict and any appeal actions moving forward. Our residents witness constant conflict daily in Harrisburg and Washington," Metzger said. "My opinion is that this behavior does not continue in our county."

Metzger said he hopes for resolution thorough a common-sense approach that include discussion with the Controller.

"To continue this fight in court only allows more conflict to continue, which is unnecessary and costly," he said.

Metzger estimates the costs to be near $100,000.

Mirabito acknowledged that the process has been costly. "Both parties have spent money, and so at this point to not get a court decision almost seems as though we're just throwing the money we already spent away," he said.

He compared the expenditure to building a house. "I don't see building a house, spending $100,000 doing it, and then you're down to spending the last $15,000 or $10,000 and you don't do what you need to do to fix the foundation."

Mirabito said filing to an appellate court would not be fighting over a principle, but rather to, once and for all, clarify interpretation of the law. He said the controller's office, for 15 years, ran with the commissioners office handling the accounts payable and receivable and general ledger.

"It baffles my imagination and my mind to think that if the Controller and County did their job for 15 years, how in year 16 or 17 [Rogers] could decide that she can't do her job."

Mirabito noted it's the controller's job to oversee the commissioners. "I find it difficult to understand how she could run the general ledger, pay the bills, do the payroll, and also oversee whether that's being done in compliance with the law, because you would have the person doing it also overseeing themselves. That's why I think it wasn't that way for decades and decades and decades in this county."

He continued, "We need an interpretation of law, and that's what appeals courts do."

On Thursday, Mussare, who has previously shown favor toward filing in appeals court, indicated he was "torn." The end result, he said, should be a resolution that provides clear direction for newly elected officials, whether they be the Commissioners or the Controller.

"Let's see where we can negotiate and come to mutual agreements," he said, "and then decide whether we want to move on or not with the appeal."

Meanwhile it appears the negotiations will continue. "If these functions are organized and designated by way of Letter of Agreement, then the Commissioner's office, the Controller, and the Office of Budget and Finance can work in unity to achieve our organizational goals," said Metzger.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Marino announces run for Lycoming County DA

Williamsport, Pa. — Tom Marino, former four-term Congressman and U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, says he will run for Lycoming County District Attorney. It would mark Marino’s return to a post he held for more than a decade in the 1990s. He hopes to replace outgoing District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner, who is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas. “Serving Lycoming County as District...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nominating petitions for candidates available

Williamsport, Pa. — Individuals who wish to run for local offices in the May 16 municipal primary in Lycoming County may obtain nomination petitions at the Office of Voter Services starting today. Voter Services is located on the first floor of Third Street Plaza, 33 W. Third Street, Williamsport. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nomination petitions and instructions will also be posted on the Voter Services website. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Union County Commissioner Richards Announces Re-Election Bid

LEWISBURG – Union County’s Democratic county commissioner says she’s seeking election for a second term. Stacy Richards, the minority commissioner on the board, announced her reelection bid. She was elected in 2019 to fill former commissioner John Showers’ seat when he retired. Richards says she’ll continue...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for voting twice in November general election

Muncy, Pa. — A Montgomery man was charged for voting twice during the November 2022 election. Officials say Brian Paul Vollman II, 25, voted on Nov. 8 at the Clinton Township polling location and then again at the Muncy Creek Township location. Poll discovered the error when Vollman’s father came to vote at the Clinton Township. Vollman had signed the polling book in the space for his father’s name, according...
MONTGOMERY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Emergency responders receive state grants

Potter County, Pa. — Fire and emergency response organizations in Potter County have been awarded more than $170,000 in grants from the state, Rep. Martin Causer announced today. “Our fire and EMS companies across the state, and especially in rural areas like ours, are struggling financially and these grants go a long way toward helping to meet their needs,” Causer said. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to the men and women who work so hard to protect our communities, and I am pleased...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crack sealing continues in Lycoming and Tioga counties

PennDOT says a crack sealing project continues this week along state routes in Lycoming and Tioga Counties. Lycoming County Now through Saturday, Feb. 18, Kriger Construction will be performing crack sealing on the following roadways between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Route 15 between the Route 15 and Interstate 180 interchange in...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Bucktail Medical Center executive on hospital closures, BMC future

SOUTH RENOVO, PA – Tim Reeves, CEO/Administrator at the Bucktail Medical Center in South Renovo, on Monday issued a cautionary article on the continued closure of hospitals across Pennsylvania and where Bucktail Medical Center stands now as Clinton County’s only acute care hospital. The Reeves question-and-answer was written...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PPL grant boosts resources for environmental education program

Williamsport, Pa. — A grant sum of $10,000 will go toward educational programming for area students. The PPL grant will support a high school-level environmental education program in South Williamsport. The program, taking place at the Waterdale Environmental Center, is offered through a joint effort between Lycoming College's Clean Water Institute and Williamsport Municipal Water Authority. The Environmental Center is located in the beautiful valley of the Mosquito Creek Watershed...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Video evidence a factor in quick guilty verdict

Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of facilitating a deal for crack with undercover police officers was found guilty in Lycoming County Court this week by a jury. Video surveillance of Jackie Drummond delivering narcotics was played for the 12-person jury Tuesday morning at the Lycoming County Courthouse. Following the presentations, two undercover detectives testified to receiving crack from the 54-year-old Drummond and Mindy Berger. Equipped with an electronic surveillance...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pahomepage.com

Four displaced in Plymouth Twp. house fire

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township. PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In frigid temperatures, crews battled a house fire Friday morning that left four people displaced in Plymouth Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP investigating case of animal cruelty in Lycoming County

Loyalsock Township (Lycoming County) - Troopers from the Montoursville barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police have opened a cruelty to animals investigation after a dog was found abandoned in a rear parking lot on Friday Night. According to Troopers, the dog, which is a long-haired German Shephard, was found locked...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

West Branch Pride and YWCA to create LGBTQ+ safe space

Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County is embracing its diversity with a new collaboration between West Branch Pride and the YWCA Northcentral PA. A kickoff event in February will celebrate the collaboration between the two groups, a team that began in Dec. 2022 to further their combined vision of a more inclusive community that celebrates diversity. Starting in February, West Branch Pride will begin providing activities, programs and events the second...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Polar Bear Plunge in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was certainly a freezing day for an icy dip in Union County. Our own Nikki Krize joined other brave souls for a Polar Bear Plunge at the Lewisburg landing Saturday afternoon. The plunge benefits the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods. It was just one of the many...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vehicle window tint violation leads to drug bust

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A window tint violation led police to pull over a car on South Susquehanna Trail and ultimately find several hundred grams of methamphetamine and cocaine. Three men riding in a 2012 Audi sedan were pulled over at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 31 in Union Township, Snyder County. State police Cpl. Mark Conrad Jr. pulled the car over for a window tint violation, but soon discovered they had illegal substances. ...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 405 Closed in Watsontown Borough and Turbot Township, Northumberland County

Both lanes of Route 405 (Dickson Avenue) are closed between Route 44 (Main Street) in Watsontown Borough and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash. According to PennDOT, a detour using Route 44 and Susquehanna Trail is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. You can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case

SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy