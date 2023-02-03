Read full article on original website
3d ago
Women’s bodies are not a political issue. It is a Medical issue. Let the experts decide. No politician has a medical degree.
5
Lawrence Mesce
3d ago
It’s a Religious Issue and should NOT be a Political One but Evangelical Republicans have made it one Whatever Happened to Separation of Church and State’
3
Del. March complains that fellow Republicans ‘attempted to humiliate me’
The Floyd County Republican says Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears "refused to shake my hands and yelled something . . before leaving and slamming my door." The post Del. March complains that fellow Republicans ‘attempted to humiliate me’ appeared first on Cardinal News.
Sens. Warner, Kaine urge VA lawmakers to repeal state’s same-sex marriage ban
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine on Monday sent a letter to the Virginia General Assembly, urging lawmakers to repeal a ban on same-sex marriage in the Commonwealth. A release by Warner and Kaine says the letter encourages the General Assembly to protect marriage equality and repeal a constitutional amendment passed […]
Delegate Head Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign
In a bold move, Valley legislator Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) has called on controversial Judge Arianne Bennett to resign her position. Bennett was formerly the Chair of the Virginia State Parole Board. During March and April 2020, when most people were distracted if not paralyzed by fear from the new Covid pandemic, Bennett led the Board to release an unprecedented number of prisoners and broke countless laws and procedures by doing so. As news of that scandal began to go public, The Roanoke Star ran an August 19, 2020 commentary.
“Second Look” bill gets through Virginia Senate
The House of Delegates is now considering a bill that allows courts to modify prison sentences allowing for early release. Michael Pope reports it passed the State Senate Monday.
'Crossover Day' for Virginia legislative session happens Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. - It's almost halftime of the Virginia legislative session. This week marks the "crossover", where bills that don't pass either chamber effectively are done and bills that do pass are considered in the other chamber. As we approach 'Crossover Day', indications are we may not see too much...
General Assembly money committees ready to fund new inland port in Southwest Virginia
The House and Senate budget committees include differing amounts for the facility. The House budget also includes money for widening I-81 in the Roanoke Valley and renovating a building at Catawba Hospital. The post General Assembly money committees ready to fund new inland port in Southwest Virginia appeared first on Cardinal News.
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
Virginia Senate approves bill targeting Chinese ownership of farmland
Governor Glenn Youngkin surprised many lawmakers at the beginning of the General Assembly session by backing away from thousands of jobs in a struggling part of Southside Virginia because of the company's connections to China. Now lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit foreign adversaries from buying Virginia farmland.
Virginia GOP star vows to end Democrat 'roadblock' of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda
Republican Virginia Delegate and state Senate candidate Emily Brewer has is vowing to end Democrats' roadblock of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda.
Youngkin to prioritize cutting state taxes
On Jan. 26, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the keynote speaker at the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Day, where he emphasized the need to cut state taxes. Comparing Virginia to surrounding states, he explained why his administration believes that Virginia is too expensive and that a reduction in taxes can fix that.
Virginia Senate bills could change how bicyclists navigate traffic signals
Two bills that would give bicyclists in Virginia more discretion when it comes to navigating traffic are making their way through the state Senate.
Virginia AG Jason Miyares leads GOP efforts to oust liberal district attorneys
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is leading a charge to get Republicans more involved in district attorney races to stop the spread of liberal criminal justice reform at the local level.
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
‘I just think sometimes we overthink all of this…”
From The Virginia Mercury: “‘I just think sometimes we overthink all of this and we go too far,’ House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, said after voting against several gun storage bills proposed during Virginia’s 2023 General Assembly session.” The post ‘I just think sometimes we overthink all of this…” appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Senate passes The Affordable Energy bill which would prevent utilities from overcharging customer
Virginians may find some relief from excessive utility bills. Virginia residents have been complaining about recent rate hikes with utility companies and both Appalachain Power and Dominion have come under scrutiny. Virginia lawmakers have heard the cries of the people and are taking action. On February 2, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed the Affordable Energy bill and a House committee unanimously endorsed it although the" full House of Delegates has yet to consider the bill.
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
Animal welfare advocates disappointed bill to declaw cats failed
By Cassandra Loper / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — A proposal to outlaw the declawing of cats, a procedure that animal rights advocates call cruel and unnecessary, failed to advance from a House subcommittee last month. House Bill 1382 would have made cat declawing a $500 civil penalty for the first violation, $1,000 for […] The post Animal welfare advocates disappointed bill to declaw cats failed appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
