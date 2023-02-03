Did someone forward you this email? Or are you seeing this newsletter on our websit? Subscribe here for free!. Charlottesville City Schools had a busy night. At yesterday’s school board meeting, the board made a formal offer to buy out Albemarle County’s share of CATEC, Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center. It also announced that it will allow its unionized teachers and staff to participate in collective bargaining.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO