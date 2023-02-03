According to Public Works Director Butch Taylor, The Tullahoma Public Works Department will end the leaf pick-up for the season on February 28, 2023. The city is broken up into four zones for the leaf collection, and each zone has a specific route list Public Works follows. Residents looking to determine their street zone can look online at https://www.tullahomatn.gov/207/Leaf-Collection or call Public Works at 931-454-1768.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO