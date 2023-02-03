ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wvua23.com

Capstone Agency gives back through CreateAthon

The University of Alabama’s student-run Capstone Agency spent 24 hours straight last week coming up with content for the benefit of local nonprofits. Students develop campaigns and deliverables for organizations, which this year included UA’s Alabama Reach and the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama. The annual...
Tipping in Tuscaloosa: Is it getting out of hand?

We’ve all encountered tipping screens on turned-around iPads at a restaurant, cafe or other retail store these days. In fact, many places where you’ve never been asked to tip are now asking for $1, $2, 15% or even 30% right from a screen while an employee offers you a winning smile alongside a silent plea for a little extra cash.
Want your voice heard on Saban Center plans? Here’s your chance

A consulting firm working on the future Saban Center is seeking community feedback on what will eventually be a science and discovery center. The new center, called IGNITE, is a reimagining of the Tuscaloosa Children’s Hands-On Museum and will focus on STEAM learning. The consulting firm has posted a...
