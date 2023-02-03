Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
WDEF
More to the Story with Staley: Boating Economy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The four-day Chattanooga Boat Show at the Convention Center just came to a close this past weekend. If it had to do with water recreation, you found it here. Boats, kayaks, ski-dos, wake boards, everything. Something for all water enthusiasts, to include our nation’s finest....
WDEF
Country Legend Marty Stuart to Play Chattanooga Show
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Country music legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are stopping in Chattanooga next week. They’ll be performing at the Walker Theatre on February 9. Marty tells News 12 he loves the Walker Theatre, and visiting the Scenic City. If you’ve seen him in...
WDEF
Salvation Army giving away suits to those in need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Salvation Army is giving away more than 300 new suits to those in need for two days. The 614 Corps Shelter will be hosting the giveaway on February 6 and 7. Those in need of professional attire can visit the location from 10 a.m....
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
WTVC
Chattanooga homeowner charged with shooting stranger in her own backyard Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga homeowner faces charges after police say she shot a homeless man who was in her back yard early Monday morning. NOW UPDATED: An affidavit we just obtained provides more information about this story. Scroll down to read more. A Chattanooga Police release says the...
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
knoxfocus.com
H. Clay Evans of Tennessee, I
Named for the four-time presidential candidate and Kentucky statesman Henry Clay, H. Clay Evans was a highly important figure in Tennessee’s Republican Party. Evans had a storied and diverse career, a successful businessman who manufactured freight cars for railroads, he served a term in Congress, was the mayor of Chattanooga, organized the public school system in Chattanooga, and was elected governor of Tennessee on the returns. Unfortunately, the majority Democrats threw out enough votes to give the election to Governor Peter Turney.
WDEF
Gas Prices Fall in Chattanooga
Gas Prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.2 cents per gallon according to GasBuddy’s survey of 170 stations in our community. We also learned prices in Chattanooga are 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.92 per...
WDEF
Chattanooga PD Investigate Shooting on Dorris Street
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police responded to a call late last night regarding a person shot near 4300 Dorris Avenue. . Dispatchers received the call around 12:21am and officers were on the scene shortly. Officers learned that the victim, a 22 year-old black female, had been taken to...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests February 2-5
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Feb. 2-5. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Woman Drives Children Around Town to Break into Cars
Jennifer Gail Johnson, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she transported numerous juveniles to homes around Floyd County to commit vehicle break-ins. Reports added that a total of four individuals participated in the break-ins, which totaled 14 vehicles. Police added that among the items, five firearms...
OnlyInYourState
The Secret Door That Takes You To The Best Little Steakhouse In Alabama
When it comes to restaurants, some of the very best are those that are located in the middle of nowhere, or those that are tucked away inside of unassuming buildings. Here in Alabama, we have several restaurants that fit both of those descriptions. One restaurant in particular is Ole Gin Steakhouse. If you’re not a local and you’re just passing by, you might not even realize what’s hiding behind the front door of this building. To learn about Ole Gin Steakhouse, which many people believe is the best steakhouse in Alabama, take a look below.
WTVC
Woman shot early Sunday morning in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on Dorris Street. CPD says a 22-year-old woman was shot around midnight. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman was on Dorris Street when she heard gunfire...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
eastridgenewsonline.com
Fire Damages House on Stateline Road
A house on Stateline Road was damaged by fire early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the East Ridge Fire Department, firefighters and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire on Greenslake Rd near Stateline Road just after 4 a.m. East Ridge Police arrived on scene reporting that the house fire was at 711 Stateline Rd.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Chief discusses police reform, Tyre Nichols
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga is still reeling from the death of Tyre Nichols, with talks of police reform returning to local and national attention. The National Pan-Hellinic Council of Chattanooga hosted city Police Chief Celeste Murphy as a guest speaker Monday night to discuss how Chattanooga Police is reshaping its culture and holding its officers accountable.
WDEF
Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
tourcounsel.com
Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee
Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Steals over $14,000 in Electricity
Robert Christopher Freeman, 50 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole over $14,000 in electricity from Georgia Power. Reports said that between November 21, 2017 and December 6, 2022, Freeman used jumper cables to connect power to his home. During the time span, Freeman allegedly used $14,035.18 worth of electricity.
Comments / 0