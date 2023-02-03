Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 50 cities across the state of Kentucky currently impose a restaurant tax. Hazard, which has a population of more than 5,000 people per the U.S. Census Bureau, is not one of them. That is despite having a larger population than some cities that do like Jackson (2,208) and Pineville (1,662).
fox56news.com
Children’s Advocacy Week kicks off in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A week dedicated to Kentucky’s children kicked off Monday. Feb. 6 marks the start of Children’s Advocacy Week, where everyone is encouraged to ask elected officials to prioritize kids in the 2023 legislative session. Children’s advocacy week will consist of both virtual and in-person events.
WKYT 27
Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have confirmed the city’s first homicide of 2023. They say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on Toner Street near the Dunbar Community Center just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The victim died at the scene. His grandmother, Andre Maxberry, first...
fox56news.com
Attorney General Cameron taking the fight to fentanyl
As the fentanyl epidemic continues to grow, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking the fight to fentanyl after more than 70% of overdose deaths in Kentucky involving the deadly substance. Attorney General Cameron taking the fight to fentanyl. As the fentanyl epidemic continues to grow, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel...
fox56news.com
YMCA Central Kentucky kicks off Impact Campaign
The YMCA of Central Kentucky kicked off its Impact Campaign Monday. The YMCA of Central Kentucky kicked off its Impact Campaign Monday. Meet the Bourbon County High School senior who lives …. A Bourbon County High School(BCHS) teacher is singing the praises of a student who goes above and beyond,...
fox56news.com
Reena & Abel Reyes with The Salsa Center
Dr. Amartya Kundu talks about emergency heart care. Meet the Bourbon County High School senior who lives …. A Bourbon County High School(BCHS) teacher is singing the praises of a student who goes above and beyond, maintaining perfect attendance under imperfect conditions. Pedestrian killed in Lincoln County. The incident happened...
fox56news.com
Project launched with goal of digitizing Lexington’s slave records
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington has a dark past. For nearly 80 years, the city was the site of one of the largest slave markets in the country. However, it hasn’t always been easy to access the historical records of those bought and sold here, until now.
fox56news.com
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found
According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City Police Department was immediately contacted. Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, …. According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID-19 report shows everything on decline
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was some encouraging news in the weekly COVID-19 report that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Monday afternoon, as all the metrics saw declines over the past seven days. The Feb. 6 report says there were 5,665 new cases in the...
Quarles on passing of former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner
Former Commissioner Alben Barkley II has died, and the current Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles issued the following statement.
fox56news.com
Lexington cold case suspect makes first court appearance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police believe they’ve cracked the case of a string of sexual assaults, with at least one dating back 14 years. “People have the feeling that these cases just kind of get stuck in a freezer somewhere they’re forgotten about,” said Lieutenant Nathanial Muller.
linknky.com
Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state
The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
fox56news.com
Mayor Gorton provides violence prevention grants to 16 Fayette County schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Tuesday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the city will provide 16 public schools in Fayette County with violence prevention grants, the first of its kind. The Family Resource and Youth Services Centers within the schools will be given $500 and $1,000 One Lexington...
WKYT 27
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 2/6/23
Kentucky weather today: A dry start to the week, then more rain. Lawrenceburg man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting …. A Lawrenceburg man accused of abducting and raping three women appeared in court Monday. George Wayne Aldridge, 52, filed a nonguilty plea after being accused of abducting and raping multiple women. According to police, Aldrige is connected to three cold case abductions and sexual assaults.
wnky.com
Local reaction to juvenile detention center policy changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Governor Andy Beshear takes action to combat the recent violent outbreaks at juvenile detention centers, putting the safety of staff and residents first. Beshear orders Kentucky State Police to place personnel at all three high-security juvenile facilities in Adair, Fayette, and Warren Counties, 24/7 until...
fox56news.com
Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond
A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond. A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before Hamilton and Burr: Kentucky’s famous Bardstown duel of 1801
Before the famous 1803 duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a duel took place in Kentucky between two prominent men, Dr. James Chambers and John Rowan.
fox56news.com
New ‘Classrooms on Wheels’ get rolling in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new way to learn is rolling into Lexington neighborhoods for Kentucky’s youngest students. Concerning numbers came out last month showing less than half of incoming kindergartners in Fayette schools have the basic developmental skills they are expected to have at that point in childhood, so this new initiative is going into neighborhoods to offer a fun way to turn that around.
fox56news.com
‘Slow, steady’ rise in Lexington COVID-19 cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — COVID-19 cases in the city of Lexington are slowly on the rise, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. The health department recorded 473 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths for the week of Jan. 28. through Feb. 3. The average of 68 new cases per day reflects the slow increase trend for the past several weeks.
Comments / 0