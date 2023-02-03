ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Children’s Advocacy Week kicks off in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A week dedicated to Kentucky’s children kicked off Monday. Feb. 6 marks the start of Children’s Advocacy Week, where everyone is encouraged to ask elected officials to prioritize kids in the 2023 legislative session. Children’s advocacy week will consist of both virtual and in-person events.
Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have confirmed the city’s first homicide of 2023. They say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on Toner Street near the Dunbar Community Center just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The victim died at the scene. His grandmother, Andre Maxberry, first...
Attorney General Cameron taking the fight to fentanyl

As the fentanyl epidemic continues to grow, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking the fight to fentanyl after more than 70% of overdose deaths in Kentucky involving the deadly substance. Attorney General Cameron taking the fight to fentanyl. As the fentanyl epidemic continues to grow, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel...
YMCA Central Kentucky kicks off Impact Campaign

The YMCA of Central Kentucky kicked off its Impact Campaign Monday. The YMCA of Central Kentucky kicked off its Impact Campaign Monday. Meet the Bourbon County High School senior who lives …. A Bourbon County High School(BCHS) teacher is singing the praises of a student who goes above and beyond,...
Reena & Abel Reyes with The Salsa Center

Dr. Amartya Kundu talks about emergency heart care. Meet the Bourbon County High School senior who lives …. A Bourbon County High School(BCHS) teacher is singing the praises of a student who goes above and beyond, maintaining perfect attendance under imperfect conditions. Pedestrian killed in Lincoln County. The incident happened...
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found

According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City Police Department was immediately contacted. Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, …. According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City...
COVID-19 report shows everything on decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was some encouraging news in the weekly COVID-19 report that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Monday afternoon, as all the metrics saw declines over the past seven days. The Feb. 6 report says there were 5,665 new cases in the...
Lexington cold case suspect makes first court appearance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police believe they’ve cracked the case of a string of sexual assaults, with at least one dating back 14 years. “People have the feeling that these cases just kind of get stuck in a freezer somewhere they’re forgotten about,” said Lieutenant Nathanial Muller.
Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state

The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
Morning weather forecast: 2/6/23

Kentucky weather today: A dry start to the week, then more rain. Lawrenceburg man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting …. A Lawrenceburg man accused of abducting and raping three women appeared in court Monday. George Wayne Aldridge, 52, filed a nonguilty plea after being accused of abducting and raping multiple women. According to police, Aldrige is connected to three cold case abductions and sexual assaults.
Local reaction to juvenile detention center policy changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Governor Andy Beshear takes action to combat the recent violent outbreaks at juvenile detention centers, putting the safety of staff and residents first. Beshear orders Kentucky State Police to place personnel at all three high-security juvenile facilities in Adair, Fayette, and Warren Counties, 24/7 until...
Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond

A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond. A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
New ‘Classrooms on Wheels’ get rolling in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new way to learn is rolling into Lexington neighborhoods for Kentucky’s youngest students. Concerning numbers came out last month showing less than half of incoming kindergartners in Fayette schools have the basic developmental skills they are expected to have at that point in childhood, so this new initiative is going into neighborhoods to offer a fun way to turn that around.
‘Slow, steady’ rise in Lexington COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — COVID-19 cases in the city of Lexington are slowly on the rise, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. The health department recorded 473 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths for the week of Jan. 28. through Feb. 3. The average of 68 new cases per day reflects the slow increase trend for the past several weeks.
