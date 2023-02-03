ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Ice Storm Pictures 2023

It's been a really wild week in Killeen-Temple, Texas. February definitely came in like a lion if you're into those old phrases. After being stuck inside for the better part of the week, what are you most excited to do 1st when you finally head out?. I was probably most...
TEMPLE, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14

After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
TEMPLE, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Ice Storm 2023 Freezes Bell County

Is it time to move spring break from march to the beginning of February for Killeen-Temple, Texas? What is this, the third year in a row we've been slammed by a major winter storm at about the exact same time? We should just move up spring break to this week next year, and avoid the whole mess.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Ice Day! Killeen, Texas Schools Will Be Closed Thursday

The weather in Killeen, Texas has truly been unexpected and also somewhat dangerous. The fact that our children were not allowed to go to school yesterday or tomorrow should let you know how cautious you need to be in this particular weather. Killeen independent school District sent text messages to parents who have children that are 10 KISD letting them know that tomorrow is Thursday, February 2nd going to school.
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

