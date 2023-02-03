HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A 24-year-old firefighter who was swept into a storm drain and out to sea during flooding rains last week has died, according to officials. Tre Evans-Dumaran had been in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center since he was sucked into a storm drain at Waiapo Street and carried about 800 yards to where it emptied out into the ocean.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO