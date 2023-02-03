ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

KHON2

Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death

The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police thank the public following successful recovery of baby in custodial case

Maui police extended thanks to media partners and the community for their assistance in locating a missing infant who was the subject of a county-wide Maile Amber Alert search and custodial interference case. Police issued the Maile-Amber-Alert overnight at approximately 2:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 after the infant’s father...
WLBT

Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A 24-year-old firefighter who was swept into a storm drain and out to sea during flooding rains last week has died, according to officials. Tre Evans-Dumaran had been in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center since he was sucked into a storm drain at Waiapo Street and carried about 800 yards to where it emptied out into the ocean.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Endangered Hilo man found in good health

Update: Big Island police report that 52-year-old Roger Tolar, who was previously reported missing and endangered, has been located in Kona in good health. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking if anyone has seen an endangered Hilo...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands

This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains move in; Oahu under flood advisory. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai and forecasters say drenching rains are...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Got some extra space? Overcrowded Hawaii animal shelters need your help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii animal shelters are asking for the public’s help as they grapple with overpopulation issues. On Oahu, the Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to hold off on bringing in new animals because the Moiliili shelter is over capacity. The Humane Society said right...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Survey shows Hawaii supports legal cannabis

Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery.
HAWAII STATE

