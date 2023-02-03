Read full article on original website
Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death
The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Ex-Maui County official who admitted to receiving $2M in bribes to be sentenced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Maui county official who admitted to taking bribes is scheduled to be sentenced this week. Stewart Stant served as the environmental director and took thousands of dollars from contractor Milton Choy, who has also pleaded guilty. According to Honolulu Civil Beat, Stant spent $187,000 on...
Maui police thank the public following successful recovery of baby in custodial case
Maui police extended thanks to media partners and the community for their assistance in locating a missing infant who was the subject of a county-wide Maile Amber Alert search and custodial interference case. Police issued the Maile-Amber-Alert overnight at approximately 2:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 after the infant’s father...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A 24-year-old firefighter who was swept into a storm drain and out to sea during flooding rains last week has died, according to officials. Tre Evans-Dumaran had been in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center since he was sucked into a storm drain at Waiapo Street and carried about 800 yards to where it emptied out into the ocean.
Update: Endangered Hilo man found in good health
Update: Big Island police report that 52-year-old Roger Tolar, who was previously reported missing and endangered, has been located in Kona in good health. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking if anyone has seen an endangered Hilo...
Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
State Sen. Fevella apologizes for derogatory comments made about housing chief. State Sen. Kurt Fevella apologized on the Senate Floor on Friday for derogatory comments he made about the state's housing chief. Maui mayor visits Haleakala following fuel spill at Space Force site. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Maui County...
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
Kapaʻa man hospitalized after collision in Līhuʻe
Kaua'i Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle collision
Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands
This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains move in; Oahu under flood advisory. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai and forecasters say drenching rains are...
Got some extra space? Overcrowded Hawaii animal shelters need your help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii animal shelters are asking for the public’s help as they grapple with overpopulation issues. On Oahu, the Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to hold off on bringing in new animals because the Moiliili shelter is over capacity. The Humane Society said right...
Hawaii firefighter dies after being sucked into storm drain, rescusitated
WAILUKU, Hawaii — A Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain on Jan. 27 while responding to flooding in Kihei died this morning after fighting for his life for a week. In a news release today Maui County announced the death of 24-year-old Tre' Evans-Dumaran. The news...
This homeless shelter for families has the money to reopen and the need. So why hasn’t it yet?
The military says a powerful storm likely triggered a fuel spill at Haleakala one week ago. UH discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the Hibiscus. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Military moves ‘anti-terrorism’...
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The popular...
Hawaii couple spreads aloha to care homes through music
The Youngs have been performing together at different care homes for the past nine years, making about six visits per month. And their formula for success is really simple.
Debate on recreational marijuana in Hawaii could hinge on regulation of medical cannabis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health and law enforcement authorities are having a hard time keeping up with the rapidly growing and changing cannabis marketplace. That could end up creating resistance to legalizing recreational use of marijuana, unless the state Health Department can bring other aspects of the cannabis industry under control.
Amid pipe repairs, water conservation posted for Ewa Beach residents, businesses
The military will be holding a press conference after about 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Haleakala. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, February 6, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
Survey shows Hawaii supports legal cannabis
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery.
UH discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the Hibiscus
The military says a powerful storm likely triggered a fuel spill at Haleakala one week ago. A controversial, nearly 8-foot high, barbed wire, “anti-terrorism” fence in the Keolu Hills is being downsized. More rockfall near Waimea Bay as state crews continue scaling the area. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Alleged parking altercation results in stabbing
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 9:30 p.m. police arrived to a 29-year-old Kihei man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his chest, according to Maui county.
