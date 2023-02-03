Read full article on original website
KPBS
A San Diego TV station reported on abandoned shopping carts. Then police ramped up enforcement
It appears San Diego police responded to a news report about abandoned shopping carts by arresting and citing people who use them for survival while experiencing homelessness, an inewsource analysis has found. In August 2019, CBS News 8 aired a two-minute segment drawing attention to abandoned shopping carts scattered across...
Man found dead in North County home identified
A man found dead in a Fallbrook home on Jan. 28 has been identified, medical officials said.
Man who killed SDSU architect on bike sentenced to 13 years
A convicted man will spend more than a decade behind bars for his role in a DUI crash that killed a San Diego State University architect while she was riding her bike to work.
San Diego County Sheriff: Jail inmate, 33, dies following medical emergency
An inmate who was stricken by an unidentified medical emergency last week while in county jail in Vista died Monday, authorities reported.
NBC San Diego
Come Get Your Stolen Property: San Diego Sheriff's Department Trying to Reunite Owners With Their Items
If you recently had something stolen from you, it could be at the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) crime lab in Kearny Mesa. The department is holding two public viewings for people to come and see the items they have recovered and claim them if they are the rightful owner. The first viewing was held on Friday, Feb. 3 and the second one is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5590 Overland Ave.
San Carlos man frustrated with city as sinkhole grows for more than a year
Marc Glazer says he noticed a sinkhole near his property line in June of 2021. Despite repeated requests, he says the City of San Diego has not made progress towards fixing the problem.
'Trapped' | Broken elevator leaves Lemon Grove seniors stuck in apartments
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of San Diego seniors have been trapped in their apartment buildings for more than a week. Residents in the building told CBS 8 the elevator has been out of service since Jan. 28, and many use wheelchairs and walkers and can’t navigate the stairs.
CHP searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
The California Highway Patrol is asking the public for information to help locate a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday.
San Diego weekly Reader
Fallbrook Guns burglar nabbed by dog
The owner of the Fallbrook Guns & Ammo store on Main Street in downtown Fallbrook called 911 a little before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He told police that he could see a burglar in his shop, by remote surveillance video, and that the intruder was breaking into display cases and stealing guns and ammunition.
Passenger killed, driver arrested in downtown San Diego crash
A female passenger was ejected and killed, and the driver was arrested in a single-vehicle crash on a downtown San Diego street early Monday morning.
2 people shot in National City
Two people were shot in National City Saturday night, according to authorities.
VIDEO: Tense moments before Chula Vista police shoot man wielding knife
ABC 10News speaks with several eyewitnesses who say homeless-related crime in their apartment complex is on the rise following an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.
Hit-and-run crash in Fallbrook leaves 21-year-old man dead
Authorities are searching for a car linked to a hit-and-run crash in Fallbrook that left a young man dead Sunday night.
kusi.com
El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
City of San Diego starts construction on Park Boulevard Monday morning
SAN DIEGO — If you are driving in the area of Park Boulevard Monday morning, be prepared for road construction. The City of San Diego is beginning construction on the second segment of the Park Boulevard Resurfacing Project this week. This means street paving will take place Monday through Friday starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m.
Woman killed, another injured in downtown San Diego crash
A woman died morning after a crash in the downtown area early Monday, San Diego police officials said.
Theft victims ‘feel great’ after recovering items found by deputies
Some people who had items stolen from them, were delighted to see their property was among almost 1,000 recovered by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Fire in Imperial Beach Destroys 2 Apartment Units and Parked Car
Two apartment units were heavily damaged and a parked car was destroyed Saturday in a fire in Imperial Beach, officials said. The fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Emory Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes, Sgt. Anthony Portillo said.
Homeless Man Shot in Head During Confrontation with Police at Chula Vista Apartment Building
A homeless man is not expected to survive a gunshot wound to the head suffered during a confrontation with officers at an apartment building in Chula Vista, where he allegedly held a knife to the throat of another homeless man, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 7:45 p.m....
Drugged Driver Sentenced 13 Years for Crash That Killed Bicyclist in Balboa Park
A man who was driving under the influence of drugs when he fatally struck a bicyclist in Balboa Park was sentenced Monday to 13 years behind bars. Adam David Milavetz, 39, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for the July 20, 2021, death of 57-year-old Laura Shinn, an architect and director of facilities planning at San Diego State University.
