Miami, FL

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Lakers vs. Thunder Preview: This is LeBron James’ moment

If there’s one superstar who can take all the attention away from the fiasco that is the trade deadline, it’s no other than LeBron James. James is about the rewrite history books, as he’s exactly 36 points away from dethroning his fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA’s all-time scoring list. There’s a decent chance that we’re about to witness this incredible milestone against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday or if not, then surely versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Indiana Men’s Basketball: Previewing Rutgers

Indiana’s 63-48 loss in Piscataway remains the low point of the season so far, especially considering the fact that Indiana had both Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson for that game. Jalen Hood-Schifino was out, but the Scarlet Knights handed Indiana its first loss of the year in convincing fashion, causing many to wonder whether Indiana had progressed since the Archie-era.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Utah Jazz NBA trade rumors: the latest rumors involving the Jazz

Utah Jazz, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Evan Fournier, National Basketball Association (NBA), Danny Ainge, Obi Toppin. If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz involved in trade talks. Here’s a roundup of all the different trade rumors involving the Jazz.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Michigan women’s basketball jumps several spots in AP Poll

After picking up two Big Ten wins this past week, the Michigan Wolverines jumped six spots in this week’s AP Poll, climbing all the way to No. 12. The Wolverines beat the Illinois Fighting Illini at home, 74-57, before beating the Michigan State Spartans, 77-67, on the road. In those wins, Leigha Brown combined for 56 points and 16 rebounds.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Lil Wayne tours the facilities at Colorado beside Coach Prime

Lil Wayne, better known these days as Tunchi, came to Boulder on Tuesday and received a grand tour of CU’s facilities alongside his friend Coach Prime AKA Deion Sanders. The New Orleans native and five-time Grammy-winning rapper was in awe as he was taken around to greet everyone and is possibly the biggest musical artist to visit Colorado Buffaloes football program to date.
BOULDER, CO
Rapid Recap: Bucks 127, Trail Blazers 108

In their first game of a (relatively) short road trip out West, the Milwaukee Bucks took care of business against the Portland Trail Blazers, 127-108. This win makes it their eight straight, approaching the 9-0 start they had to begin this season. Milwaukee jumped out to an early lead, puncturing...
PORTLAND, OR
Live reaction following the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks completed a whirlwind of a trade that seemed inconceivable as recently as 5 days ago: trading for All Star guard Kyrie Irving. We learned within minutes that the trade would send long-time Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick (unprotected), and second round picks.
DALLAS, TX
Analysis: The progression of Scottie Barnes’ jump shot

Well, Toronto Raptors fans, no need to be alarmed because the rumours are not true. I’ve heard them all season long, whether it be on Twitter, Instagram, TV, Radio, everywhere you go these lies would be spread. I am here today with proof! Proof that can relieve an entire...
Chris Haynes reports Suns offered Chris Paul for Kyrie Irving

Yesterday, Kyrie Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks just two days after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. According to multiple reports, the Phoenix Suns popped up as a potential suitor throughout the weekend, and initially, it was difficult to tell whether or not their name was being used by Brooklyn as leverage or if there was legitimate interest.
PHOENIX, AZ
Basketball Loses...Again

I’m going to be completely transparent with y’all: I had actually started writing this story a few days ago after LSU lost to Missouri on Wednesday night 87-77. But my grad school obligations got in the way and I couldn’t finish it. But I glanced at the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trade or no trade, the bottom line is the Lakers need to start winning

That sound you hear is the clock ticking louder, and louder, on the Lakers. One tick is external, and belongs to the looming trade deadline which is only four days away. The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to find themselves in trade rumors until then, as was most recently seen with their pursuit of Kyrie Irving before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas. It could be argued that there is now even more pressure on the front office to make a move with one big piece off the board.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Where Kentucky signees stand in updated On3 rankings

High School basketball is coming to a close across the country, which means national recruiting rankings are starting to get an update as we head into the final leg of the season. The Kentucky Wildcats currently sit at the top of the recruiting rankings for the class of 2023 thanks...
LEXINGTON, KY

