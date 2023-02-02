Law And Order: SVU’s Ice-T Had A Hilarious Reaction To Getting A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

With Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ’s longevity , it’s not surprising when one of the cast members lands an incredible achievement, and now one star is being honored with a major Hollywood award. After it was recently announced that Ice-T, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the actor behind Odafin Tatuola had a pretty hilarious and on-brand reaction.

Ice-T, who has done everything from film to television to music, and more over the last several decades, and is finally getting a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month because of his illustrious career. In response to the news on Twitter , the rapper looked back fondly at his time in Hollywood, alluding to more than a couple of arrests that took place int he city of angles on his record:

When I think about how many times I got arrested in Hollywood.... This is a trip. 💎

It’s definitely quite an Ice-T thing to bring up memories of being arrested in a city that you’re about to be honored in, and it’s hilarious. However, at the same time, it’s also quite touching knowing how far he’s come. The actor and rapper will likely have more jokes along the way leading up to the ceremony, and he will probably crack a few more while getting his star.

Ice-T joins a slew of celebrities on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with recent recipients including the Jonas Brothers, Octavia Spencer (who shared a sweet moment with Allison Janney ), and Kelly Clarkson who had an American Idol reunion with the original judges when she received her star, among many others. Hopefully, some Law & Order alums will join him along with the already confirmed guests, but we'll have to wait for the ceremony to find out.

Chuck D, Dick Wolf, and SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay are set to speak at the event for Ice-T, so it will surely be one to remember. Announced just after Ice-T shut down the feuding rumors about Christopher Meloni, it should be noted that nothing is going on between them. Maybe Meloni will make a special appearance at the event and say something about his former costar? Either way, it’s going to be special, funny, and all-around emotional for fans and Ice-T.

Meanwhile, as Ice-T prepares to receive his star, fans are still hoping to continue seeing him as Fin on SVU . He’s played the sergeant since the second season of the NBC legal drama, and it doesn’t seem he has any plans to stop any time soon. He has opened up about how he would want Fin’s story to end , which is a bit grim, but hopefully, we don’t have to see that happen for quite some time, or at all, which is preferred.

