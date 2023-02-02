ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Law And Order: SVU’s Ice-T Had A Hilarious Reaction To Getting A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

By Megan Behnke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Lzgw_0kar18Gz00

With Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ’s longevity , it’s not surprising when one of the cast members lands an incredible achievement, and now one star is being honored with a major Hollywood award. After it was recently announced that Ice-T, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the actor behind Odafin Tatuola had a pretty hilarious and on-brand reaction.

Ice-T, who has done everything from film to television to music, and more over the last several decades, and is finally getting a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month because of his illustrious career. In response to the news on Twitter , the rapper looked back fondly at his time in Hollywood, alluding to more than a couple of arrests that took place int he city of angles on his record:

When I think about how many times I got arrested in Hollywood.... This is a trip. 💎

It’s definitely quite an Ice-T thing to bring up memories of being arrested in a city that you’re about to be honored in, and it’s hilarious. However, at the same time, it’s also quite touching knowing how far he’s come. The actor and rapper will likely have more jokes along the way leading up to the ceremony, and he will probably crack a few more while getting his star.

Ice-T joins a slew of celebrities on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with recent recipients including the Jonas Brothers, Octavia Spencer (who shared a sweet moment with Allison Janney ), and Kelly Clarkson who had an American Idol reunion with the original judges when she received her star, among many others. Hopefully, some Law & Order alums will join him along with the already confirmed guests, but we'll have to wait for the ceremony to find out.

Chuck D, Dick Wolf, and SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay are set to speak at the event for Ice-T, so it will surely be one to remember. Announced just after Ice-T shut down the feuding rumors about Christopher Meloni, it should be noted that nothing is going on between them. Maybe Meloni will make a special appearance at the event and say something about his former costar? Either way, it’s going to be special, funny, and all-around emotional for fans and Ice-T.

Meanwhile, as Ice-T prepares to receive his star, fans are still hoping to continue seeing him as Fin on SVU . He’s played the sergeant since the second season of the NBC legal drama, and it doesn’t seem he has any plans to stop any time soon. He has opened up about how he would want Fin’s story to end , which is a bit grim, but hopefully, we don’t have to see that happen for quite some time, or at all, which is preferred.

To see one of the reasons why Ice-T is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, watch him in new episodes of Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Also, all episodes can also be streamed with a Hulu subscription .

Comments / 2

Related
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Vibe

Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting

Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
HollywoodLife

Christopher Meloni Calls Mariska Hargitay By His Nickname For Her In Cute 59th Birthday Tribute: Watch

There’s nothing better than Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay‘s friendship. When Mariska turned 59 on Monday, January 23, her Law & Order: SVU co-star and close friend posted the most hilarious birthday tribute dedicated to her. Christopher, 61, recorded a video where he got so close to the camera that only his nose, eyes, and forehead were visible. The actor, while whispering, sweetly referred to Mariska as “Marsha” when he mentioned that it was her birthday.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Smiles In 1st Photos Since Eddie Murphy Joked About His Oscars Slap At Golden Globes

Nothing can bring Will Smith, 54, down! That’s right, not even Eddie Murphy‘s jokes about the King Richard star at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Will was spotted smiling from ear-to-ear while out running errands in Miami on Jan. 11, just one day after the Cecil B. DeMille Award-winner referenced Will’s 2022 Oscars slap speech. While out in the sunny city of Florida, Will rocked a casual, yet trendy, athletic look. The one-time Golden Globe winner sported a white t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and white gym leggings. Will accessorized his ensemble with a white baseball cap, black sneakers, and white ankle socks.
MIAMI, FL
Black Enterprise

Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family

Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
Herbie J Pilato

Jimmie Walker: On TV's Classic "Good Times," John Amos, Janet Jackson, and More

As ILoveOldSchoolMusic.com documented in 2018, "Back in the day when Good Times dominated television, many fans probably thought the ‘Evans family’ dynamic was pretty typical. On camera, it was hard to tell they weren’t really a close-knit family, but behind closed doors, the actors’ dynamic was anything but typical. In fact, for the first time ever, Good Times star, Jimmie Walker a.k.a. 'J.J.', is giving fans the low-down on what it was REALLY like when the cameras weren’t rollin.’ During a recent tell-all interview, he spilled all the beans."
Black Enterprise

Keke Palmer Shares Adorable Pictures and Videos of Baby Shower

This weekend, multi-talented Keke Palmer celebrated her coming child with partner Darius Jackson with a “Once Upon A Baby” themed baby shower. Palmer shared her baby shower with her many Instagram followers. The Akeelah and the Bee actress, donned a tan maxi dress, showing off her baby bump,...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
184K+
Followers
43K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy