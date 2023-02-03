ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocnjdaily.com

Girls Weekend Fashion Show Tickets Go on Sale

The Downtown Ocean City Girls Weekend Fashion Show will return to the Ocean City Yacht Club on Friday, March 24, and tickets are on sale now. The annual event features the latest spring and summer clothing lines for sale in Ocean City’s retail shops and modeled by local men, women and children.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Food Drive to Help Families and Shelter Animals

Each year, the Ocean City Board of Realtors (OCBOR) hosts the “Food Is Love, Share Some Love” winter food drive. And each year, the community donates an abundance of food, paper products, and other needed items to the drive, which in turn go to the Ocean City Ecumenical Food Cupboard.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy