ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide information on their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport over the weekend. The man shot and mortally wounded during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, February 3, 2023, has been ID’d...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

BCPD officer credited with 3 arrests after shots fired

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The swift actions of a Bossier City police patrol officer while out on duty Monday are being credited with the eventual arrest of an adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours, Officer Jeremy Watson...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
WGNO

Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest

On February 16th of last year, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers took to their Facebook page asking if anyone recognized this individual, now Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe shooting claims the life of resident; Ruston woman arrested and refused to identify primary suspect

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, around 2:41 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department began investigating a homicide that occurred on the 1600 block of State Street. During the investigation, officials learned that 18-year-old Nakeya Baker drove her girlfriend to Monroe, La. from Ruston, La. after her girlfriend received a call from her mother.
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Drugs, wanted person found on traffic stop

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach man on warrants and drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday. Daniel B. Jumper, 22, was a passenger stopped by a deputy Wednesday afternoon on Sybil Drive off Cooktown Road. A records check confirmed three warrants for Jumper—two for failing to appear in Ruston City Court for traffic charges and one from Union Parish for theft.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Two arrested, charged in Shreveport drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. Around 9:40 p.m., officers arrived at the home on the 1700 block of Avocado Dr. to find a suspect fired at the victim and their family from a vehicle. The gunfire also struck multiple parked cars as the suspect’s vehicle drove by.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice for Nichols

Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice …. Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Storms to bring more...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD update: new suspect, 2 wanted in juvenile rape case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a fourth suspect involved in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. SPD issued warrants for Demarcus June and Devin Akins on January 24th, 2023. Two days later on January 26th a third person was identified and arrested. Tyniceshia M. Osborne is charged with one count of first Degree Rape.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA
ktoy1047.com

Miller County seeking suspect in property theft

39-year-old Alvino Luna Jr. is a Hispanic male who stands 5’10” and weighs approximately 235 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information of Luna’s whereabouts should contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m., an elderly woman was hit by a car while standing in the road on Airline Drive. According to Bossier City Police Department (BCPD), a 67-year-old woman was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an unknown reason when she was hit by a Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by a 73-year-old man.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers

Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy