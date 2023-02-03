Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide information on their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport over the weekend. The man shot and mortally wounded during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, February 3, 2023, has been ID’d...
KTBS
BCPD officer credited with 3 arrests after shots fired
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The swift actions of a Bossier City police patrol officer while out on duty Monday are being credited with the eventual arrest of an adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours, Officer Jeremy Watson...
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
On February 16th of last year, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers took to their Facebook page asking if anyone recognized this individual, now Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest.
cenlanow.com
Monroe shooting claims the life of resident; Ruston woman arrested and refused to identify primary suspect
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, around 2:41 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department began investigating a homicide that occurred on the 1600 block of State Street. During the investigation, officials learned that 18-year-old Nakeya Baker drove her girlfriend to Monroe, La. from Ruston, La. after her girlfriend received a call from her mother.
KTBS
Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
cenlanow.com
Shreveport Mayor’s statement about fatal shooting involving police officer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux stated on Sunday afternoon that any event resulting in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter and the police officer, the decedent, their families, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation. The mayor has...
Monroe Police execute search warrant in response to recent shooting; man arrested for drug offenses
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, officials of the Monroe Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 1600 block of South 10th Street. NBC 10 learned that the warrant was obtained in connection with a shooting that took place in the […]
WDSU
Shreveport man arrested in Terrebonne Parish after driving a stolen vehicle and causing a police chase
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of a Shreveport man who is being accused of driving a stolen vehicle and causing a police chase that resulted in a crash. According to deputies, Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, is being accused of driving a stolen vehicle and attempting to flee officers.
Ouachita Parish woman and man arrested after police find narcotics and firearm in their home
On February 2, 2023, at 2:47 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on South 5th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle in the driveway.
Union Parish Sheriff’s office requesting assistance locating woman wanted for theft charges
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 50-year-old Tracy Lynn Mabry. Mabry is described as a White female standing at five and six inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. She is frequently around the Junction City, Lillie, and Ruston areas. Mabry is wanted for her outstanding warrants for felony theft […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Drugs, wanted person found on traffic stop
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach man on warrants and drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday. Daniel B. Jumper, 22, was a passenger stopped by a deputy Wednesday afternoon on Sybil Drive off Cooktown Road. A records check confirmed three warrants for Jumper—two for failing to appear in Ruston City Court for traffic charges and one from Union Parish for theft.
ktalnews.com
Two arrested, charged in Shreveport drive-by shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. Around 9:40 p.m., officers arrived at the home on the 1700 block of Avocado Dr. to find a suspect fired at the victim and their family from a vehicle. The gunfire also struck multiple parked cars as the suspect’s vehicle drove by.
cenlanow.com
Exclusive interview with daughter of missing Union Parish woman pleading for assistance in locating her mother
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Search efforts continue for a missing woman from Bernice. According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Theresa Jones was last seen in the very early morning hours Thursday February 2nd leaving her home. Theresa’s daughter, Ashley Deese, told KTVE the family is looking...
ktalnews.com
Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice for Nichols
Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice …. Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Storms to bring more...
ktalnews.com
SPD update: new suspect, 2 wanted in juvenile rape case
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a fourth suspect involved in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. SPD issued warrants for Demarcus June and Devin Akins on January 24th, 2023. Two days later on January 26th a third person was identified and arrested. Tyniceshia M. Osborne is charged with one count of first Degree Rape.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
ktoy1047.com
Miller County seeking suspect in property theft
39-year-old Alvino Luna Jr. is a Hispanic male who stands 5’10” and weighs approximately 235 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information of Luna’s whereabouts should contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.
KSLA
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m., an elderly woman was hit by a car while standing in the road on Airline Drive. According to Bossier City Police Department (BCPD), a 67-year-old woman was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an unknown reason when she was hit by a Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by a 73-year-old man.
Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
