ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse

A Youngstown woman will be sentenced for causing thousands of dollars in damages to the Trumbull County Courthouse. Joanna McCane, 44, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Cynthia Rice Wescott on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, a fourth degree felony. The court will conduct...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary

Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary

Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish

State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Rape, extortion charges added for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Austintown

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has issued a new indictment adding a rape charge to a 25-year-old man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Austintown this past October. The superseding indictment was issued Thursday in the case of Steve Green III, who was originally charged with aggravated murder with firearm specifications, murder with firearm specifications tampering with evidence and domestic violence.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Former Youngstown police officer pleads guilty to theft charge

A former Youngstown police officer has pled guilty to a charge of theft in court on Tuesday. According to court records, 29-year-old Deon Gilbert pled guilty to one reduced charge of theft and was ordered to pay a fine of $150. The charge stems from an incidents from between September...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Denny's reopening Austintown location

After being told in 2019 that the Austintown's Denny's location was closing during ownership transition, the location never reopened. However, that is about to change, according to the Austintown Township Trustees, who posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant is coming back. But no reopening date has been set,...
AUSTINTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy