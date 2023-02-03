Read full article on original website
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse
A Youngstown woman will be sentenced for causing thousands of dollars in damages to the Trumbull County Courthouse. Joanna McCane, 44, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Cynthia Rice Wescott on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, a fourth degree felony. The court will conduct...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary
Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
WFMJ.com
Suspect in fatal Warren arson scheduled to be extradited back to Trumbull County
One of the suspects of a Warren arson resulting in the death of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone is scheduled to be extradited back to the Trumbull County Jail. According to Chesterfield General District Court records, 23-year-old Zackary Gurd was arraigned Monday morning on a fugitive charge. He is scheduled for an extradition hearing on Thursday, February 23.
WFMJ.com
Lake County man accused of making bomb threat against Mecca Township Dollar General
A Lake County man has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat against a Dollar General store in Mecca Township. According to a police report, an employee at the store had called 911 on Thurday, February 2 in reference to a man in the store claiming to have a bomb in his backpack.
WFMJ.com
WFMJ.com
Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish
State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
2 men charged, accused of breaking East Palestine curfew
Two men were arrested Sunday for failing to obey the evacuation order in East Palestine.
WYTV.com
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
Woman accused of assaulting Lower Burrell officers, EMT responding to fight over empty liquor bottle
A woman accused of repeatedly punching a family member in the face when he polished off the last shot of cognac during a night of heavy drinking faces felony charges after Lower Burrell police said she attacked officers and medics who responded to her home. Tia Anastasia Collins, 24, of...
Police forced to break down door in Youngstown to free woman
Reports said police Sunday were forced to break down a door on the South Side to free a woman who was being held by a man after being dragged out of the bathroom.
Teen, 14, robs male at gunpoint after arranging cellphone purchase on Facebook, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 14-year-old male is in custody and several weapons were confiscated after police say the teen used Facebook to arrange the purchase of a cellphone, but then robbed the seller at gunpoint. Police say the robbery occurred just before noon Thursday on the 1200 block of...
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 2, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
WFMJ.com
Rape, extortion charges added for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Austintown
The Mahoning County Grand Jury has issued a new indictment adding a rape charge to a 25-year-old man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Austintown this past October. The superseding indictment was issued Thursday in the case of Steve Green III, who was originally charged with aggravated murder with firearm specifications, murder with firearm specifications tampering with evidence and domestic violence.
Man wounded in the arm during shooting in Youngstown
Reports said a 31-year-old man was wounded in the arm Sunday morning at a South Side home.
Boston murder suspect waives extradition hearing, expected to return to Massachusetts
A suspect in a Boston murder waived extradition today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
WFMJ.com
Former Youngstown police officer pleads guilty to theft charge
A former Youngstown police officer has pled guilty to a charge of theft in court on Tuesday. According to court records, 29-year-old Deon Gilbert pled guilty to one reduced charge of theft and was ordered to pay a fine of $150. The charge stems from an incidents from between September...
Several shots fired at Youngstown home
No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side.
WFMJ.com
Denny's reopening Austintown location
After being told in 2019 that the Austintown's Denny's location was closing during ownership transition, the location never reopened. However, that is about to change, according to the Austintown Township Trustees, who posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant is coming back. But no reopening date has been set,...
FBI on scene of raid in Trumbull County
The FBI is conducting a raid in Cortland as of 8 a.m. Friday morning
