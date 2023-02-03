Syndication: The Enquirer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs with the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Feb 6, 2023; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chat on stage during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Super Bowl Opening Night At…
#3. Michigan
- Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 122- Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 79- Most prolific player: Tom Brady (10)There are plenty of players from Michigan who went on to have memorable NFL careers, but there's no one more…
Chiefs activate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from IR
The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, swapping places onto the active roster with wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
NFL: Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton Introductory Press Conference
Feb 6, 2023; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Report: Patriots hiring Oregon assistant Adrian Klemm
The New England Patriots are set to reunite with Oregon's Adrian Klemm by adding him to their coaching staff, ESPN reported Monday.
#5. UCLA
- Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 114- Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 72- Most prolific player: Mike Lodish (6)Five former University of California, Los Angeles, football players have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame—including famed…
#13. Alabama (tie)
- Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 95- Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 63- Most prolific player: Cornelius Bennett (5)Nearly 400 Alabama players have been drafted into the NFL throughout history, so it might come as a surprise that…
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aug 21, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
#8. Ohio State
- Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 105- Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 74- Most prolific players: Nate Ebner, Mike Vrabel, Jim Marshall (4 each)Ohio State is just one of three colleges to produce more than 400 NFL players.…
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles fan celebrates during win against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
#6. Notre Dame
- Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 110- Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 78- Most prolific players: Joe Montana, Rocky Bleier, Bob Kuechenberg, Alan Page (4 each)Notre Dame is a powerhouse for shaping NFL-caliber talent, producing a record-setting 495…
NFL: Super Bowl LVII Opening Night
Feb 6, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) speaks with media during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference
Feb 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid answers questions during team media availability at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
#9. Tennessee (tie)
- Total appearances on Super Bowl rosters: 104- Unique players on Super Bowl rosters: 81- Most prolific player: Peyton Manning (4)Eighty-one Tennessee players have been to the Super Bowl, but one name stands out from the rest. After leading the…
Kirk Cousins, NFC top AFC at first-ever 'Pro Bowl Games'
Kirk Cousins connected with George Kittle on a 12-yard touchdown pass and scrambled away from a blitz to hit Minnesota Vikings teammate Justin Jefferson on the one-point conversion to lift the NFC to a victory over the AFC in the…
NFL Network pulls Michael Irvin from Super Bowl coverage
NFL Network pulled Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin off the air for coverage this week leading up to Super Bowl LVII after a woman complained about Irvin's conduct on Sunday.
