5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Deerfield voters to decide on 2 issues in school bond
DEERFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters in Deerfield, USD 216, will head to the polls today to decide whether to approve a bond for the district’s five buildings. A separate issue would improve the district’s track and football field. The bond for the school improvements is worth $7,570,000. The bond vote comes as the high school […]
