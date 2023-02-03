ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield voters to decide on 2 issues in school bond

DEERFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters in Deerfield, USD 216, will head to the polls today to decide whether to approve a bond for the district’s five buildings. A separate issue would improve the district’s track and football field. The bond for the school improvements is worth $7,570,000. The bond vote comes as the high school […]
