25newsnow.com
Half a million in damages: Allied Iron & Steel early morning fire under investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Emergency crews are still on the scene as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, to put out remaining hot spots leftover from a fire at Allied Iron & Steel in South Peoria. No one has been reported injured. According to a press release from Battalion Chief...
KWQC
Firefighters rescue family dog from Galesburg structure fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting a structure fire Saturday, according to officials. All Galesburg Fire stations responded at 4.29 p.m. to the fire at 1066 E. Dayton St., and firefighters on scene saw heavy fire engulfing a detached garage and spreading to a nearby home. The Brooks St. Station crew entered the garage with an attack line to extinguish the fire, while the Fremont St. Station crew searched the smoke-filled home, fire officials said.
No injuries, dog rescued in Saturday fire
No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued after a garage fire spread to a nearby home in Galesburg yesterday. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1000 block of E. Dayton Street on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 […]
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after shot fired early Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man face a criminal charge after a report of a shot being fired early Sunday. Peoria Police say they were sent to Leroy and Albany in Central Peoria just before 1:00 a.m. for a shots fired call, but later learned the shot came from a home at Stanley and Albany.
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for weapons offense after shots reportedly fired in area
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shots reportedly fired in Peoria Sunday led to the arrest of a man on a weapons offense. Peoria Police say William J. Stutler, 35, was walking in the street in the 3300 block of North Stanley and had a loaded handgun on his person. He...
25newsnow.com
Bridge project to readjust CityLink routes
PEORIA (1470 & 100.3 WMBD) - CityLink is making temporary adjustments to a few of its bus routes before a bridge project begins next month. IDOT is planning to start improvements to the Bob Michel Bridge starting on March 13th. In addition to building a new bridge deck, it will remove sidewalks on the bridge and build a separate path for pedestrians and cyclists and a new bridge deck.
25newsnow.com
Road crews taking advantage of warm weather to fill potholes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - You may have seen Peoria Public Works crews already out and about the last few days, with a singular goal in mind: start filling those dreaded potholes. The task is an all-year round process, meaning there’s no particular season to fill them, they do it when it’s needed. What crews look for is a quiet and dry stretch of weather to fill as many as they can. So crews are taking advantage of the nice weather over the past several days.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria protesters hold vigil for Tyre Nichols and Samuel Vincent Richmond
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of people gathered outside of the Peoria Police Department on Sunday demanding change and justice following the deaths of Tyre Nichols of Memphis and Samuel Vincent Richmond of Peoria at the hands of police. Nichols died last month after a beating by Memphis police,...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Pekin teen has been located
UPDATE (8:59 a.m.) — According to Pekin police, Hardt has been located. PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where...
1470 WMBD
East Peoria mayor hopeful new developments could finally start this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – It’s still going to be built, and East Peoria Mayor John Kahl admits he’s said that in each of the last couple years. But, Kahl says a four-story, 226 unit apartment complex called “50 Blutowne” could break ground this year. “It’s...
ISP: I-74 lane reopened following semi-truck on fire near Farmer City
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP said they responded to a report of a truck tractor and trailer on fire eastbound along I-74 near Farmer City on Thursday afternoon. All traffic was temporarily diverted off I-74 at Exit 159 while the fire was being extinguished. ISP said the left lane was reopened for traffic at […]
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
Central Illinois Proud
Teens arrested after cops spotted them in stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers have been arrested after fleeing Peoria Police in a stolen car Saturday evening. According to a press release, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) observed the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Union on Saturday evening. They began to follow the car before attempting a traffic stop just before 7:45 p.m., at which time the teenagers fled in the vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
25newsnow.com
15, 14-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing in stolen vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were arrested after allegedly fleeing from Peoria Police Saturday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that on Saturday, police observed a reportedly stolen vehicle traveling south on Union from Moss. Officers followed the vehicle and requested more officers to respond.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Woman critical after shooting on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman has critical injuries after a shooting about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release about 6:30 p.m. that they don’t have information about any suspects. Police...
25newsnow.com
Police: Convicted felon arrested on multiple gun offenses, warrants in Pontiac
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A convicted felon from Chicago has been arrested on numerous warrants and weapons offenses after police responded to a home with the man and a juvenile allegedly destroying property inside. Pontiac Police responded at around 12:21 p.m. February 3 to a home on Motorola Drive....
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Peoria
PEORIA, ILL. (WICS) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing man. Police say, Kyle Swearingen, 48, was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th in the 3200 block of W. Richwoods Blvd, Peoria. Swearingen is described as a white male, 5 feet...
