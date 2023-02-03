PEORIA (25 News Now) - You may have seen Peoria Public Works crews already out and about the last few days, with a singular goal in mind: start filling those dreaded potholes. The task is an all-year round process, meaning there’s no particular season to fill them, they do it when it’s needed. What crews look for is a quiet and dry stretch of weather to fill as many as they can. So crews are taking advantage of the nice weather over the past several days.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO