Beaver Dam, WI

cwbradio.com

Egg-Laying Chickens In Demand While Egg Prices Are High

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) What comes first, the chicken or the egg? When it comes to high egg prices, more people are turning to the chicken. Demand for chicks that will grow into egg-laying hens is growing with the rise in egg prices at the grocery store. The owner of Sunnyside Hatchery in Beaver Dam, Nick Levendoski, tells Fox 6 Milwaukee if you plan on having some hens around to provide eggs, do your research and be prepared to care for them.
BEAVER DAM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's American Rescue Plan money: How will $92M be spent?

MILWAUKEE - It's your money: How should Milwaukee spend the remaining $92 million from the American Rescue Act (ARPA)? The Common Council is working on making those decisions and needs your opinions. Shy Mcelroy is not shy about sharing her thoughts on where the money should go. To her, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brew City Pickles; all things pickled

MILWAUKEE - Brew City Pickles started pickling and jarring pickles and vegetables back in 2017. Today, they have a store dedicated to, you guessed it, all things pickled! Brian Kramp is at Milwaukee’s only store dedicated to all things pickled.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
WISCONSIN STATE
979weve.com

Top Consumer Complaints In Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (KDAL) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin has issued the top ten consumer complaints they received in 2022. Topping the list is landlord and tenant issues followed by telemarketing which includes robocalls and violations of the Do Not Call registry. Other issues...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system

Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in […] The post Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

How Airbnb and other short-term rentals in Wisconsin are affecting home prices

In Oconomowoc, Lake Geneva, Superior and other Wisconsin communities, local authorities are establishing or considering stricter limits on the operations of Airbnb and other short-term rentals. But even so, Wisconsin remains one of the nation’s friendliest states to short-term rental operators, said Marquette University finance professor Anthony Pennington-Cross. Pennington-Cross...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin winter prescribed burns underway on DNR properties

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Monday, Feb. 6 that fire management crews are starting to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state where conditions can provide a safe and effective burn. Officials say DNR crews will be burning cattail marshes and/or...
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin

6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin. While this midwestern state boasts plenty of Cheeseheads, there are also a number of endangered animals in Wisconsin. Also known as America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is home to rolling plains, farmlands, and the Great Lakes to both the east and north. This presents a challenge to many animals that call Wisconsin home. How can we continue to provide a safe haven to our endangered species in a place full of agricultural industry?
WISCONSIN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to live in Wisconsin for Young Adults

Wisconsin is a nature-lovers paradise with rolling hills, dense forests, and 15,000 sparkling lakes. Best Places to live in Wisconsin: It is considered “America’s Dairyland” and is the nation’s largest cheese producer. This Midwest state is also home to some of the most successful football teams in the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair: Trace Adkins hits Main Stage Aug. 13

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Monday, Feb. 6 that Trace Adkins will close out 11-nights of acts at the State Fair Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this...
WISCONSIN STATE

