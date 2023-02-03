Read full article on original website
Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty morning & mild afternoon to start your work week
Bundle up, grab your ice scraper, and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Monday. The system that brought our showers and active weather over the weekend is now off to our east and we now have high pressure building into northern California from the eastern Pacific. Skies have cleared out overnight and we'll have plenty of sunshine through your Monday. The lack of clouds overhead has resulted in much chillier temperatures for the start of your Monday, and frost is very possible across our lower elevations early today. We'll have sunny skies through at least early afternoon, but a few clouds will be possible overhead late today. Temperatures are brisk for the start of your Monday. We're ranging from the 30's to lower 40's in the valley, 20's to 30's in the foothills, and teens to lower 30's in our mountain zones this morning. Winds will be breezy and out of the north. Sustained winds in the 10 to 20mph range out of the north are likely in the valley, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 30mph. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 50's to lower 60's in the valley, mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills, and low 40's to low 50's in our mountain zones Monday afternoon. Temperatures will drop again quickly this evening with a lack of clouds overhead to trap in the heat.
CAUTION: Blizzards possible along Cascade passes Tuesday
After receiving 18 inches of snow over the weekend, areas of Mount Hood could see another 12 to 18 inches of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain with a chance for rumbles of thunder this weekend
Rain is making its way through NorCal this evening. Most of it will fall in the form of isolated showers, heavy at times over the next few hours. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low to mid-40s with showers around as a cold front arrives early Sunday morning. There is a winter storm warning in effect for the Sierra through 10pm on Sunday for elevations above 4000’. Between 4-15 inches of snow could fall above 4000’ with 1 to 3 feet above 5000’. There is also a Winter Storm Warning for Northern Trinity County. This is in effect through 5am for elevations above 3500ft where 3-15 inches of snow will be possible. Overall, snow levels will be between 3500ft to 4000ft by Sunday.
Thunderstorms possible across Northern California today
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thunderstorms are possible across portions of Northern California today through this afternoon. Unstable air on the backside of the cold front that passed through overnight Saturday and Sunday is to thank for the chances. The main impacts associated with the storms will be lightning, brief downpours, gusty winds, and pea size hail.
More Wintry Weather in Northern Nevada, Avalanche Warning for the Sierra
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, as more wintry weather hit Northern Nevada Sunday morning. The warning is set to expire at 7 a.m. Monday morning, February 6. That includes the Greater Lake Tahoe region. The Sierra Avalanche Center says the...
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend
(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]
Widespread rain and snow returns to Northern California this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather is on the way this weekend with two separate storms forecast for Northern California. A weaker storm is expected Friday before a more impactful storm begins Saturday night. Thursday will see increasing clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s in the Sacramento...
Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
CAL FIRE will be doing water training on Sunday in Butte Creek Canyon
CAL FIRE says that teams will be in Butte Creek Canyon training on Sunday. CAL FIRE will be doing water training on Sunday in Butte Creek Canyon. CAL FIRE says that teams will be in Butte Creek Canyon training on Sunday.
This is what the Sierra Nevada looks like from space after back-to-back storms
(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the International Space Station conducted a flyover in Northern California which showed parts of the Sierra Nevada snowpack. This flyover occurred just weeks after the region was hit by back-to-back storms at the end of December through the middle of January. The flyover began around 12:20 p.m. off the coast near […]
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
Northbound Traffic Backed Up Along South Broadway
A traffic light malfunction at Pierson’s in south Eureka is causing northbound Hwy 101 traffic to choke up. The traffic light is blinking red. Northbound lanes are backed up past the Herrick Avenue exit, according to a report from a passerby. Caltrans QuickMap shows a snarled mess.
RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years
All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
Scary Prediction About California Storms and Flooding Made By Scientists
Here’s how much worse storms will be in the future and how many years the pattern will last.
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits highest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
