Update: Missing 10-year-old girl found
York police are looking for a 10-year-old girl they say ran away from home.
Missing woman found after alleged kidnapping, rape in Mountain View; Suspect arrested
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police arrested a Mountain View man on charges of kidnapping and rape after he allegedly brought a woman back to his apartment and assaulted her.Mountain View police said the incident happened on Jan. 8. In a press statement, police said a sergeant was on patrol when he was flagged down by a group of people in the city's downtown area just after 9 a.m. The group told the sergeant they had found a woman who had gone missing from their group the night before and had been reported missing to the police.According to police, the group was...
21-year-old woman who took custody of her 15-year-old sister got a death threat from a resentful family member
One Gen Z young woman has adopted her half-sister, and the girl's maternal family members are against her being the girl's guardian. One even threatened to kill her because of it. She explains the situation on TikTok.
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away
A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
The Coast Guard will continue searching for a man who was pulled underwater by a 'huge' fish 5 days ago and is expanding the 515-mile search to 'bring him home'
Mark Knittle, 63, was fishing for ahi tuna with his friend near Hōnaunau on Sunday, when he was last heard saying, "the fish is huge," police said.
In 2017, a 25-Year-Old College Student Left a Hunting Lodge With 2 Men. She Mysteriously Went Missing For a Month
Lisa Theris, a 25-year-old college student, made headlines in 2017 when she went missing for nearly a month in the woods. The story of her survival against all odds captivated the nation and highlighted the resilience of the human spirit.
Missing 79-year-old Nevada County woman found dead
NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office has announced that a missing 79-year-old woman has been found dead.The Sheriff's Office says that Phyllis Brodie, who was last seen on Jan. 13, was found dead just after 2 p.m. on private property near Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City.An official cause of death is pending a coroner's investigation, but the sheriff's office says that no suspicious circumstances were observed.
19-Year-Old Girl Breaks Her Back After Jumping Off Pier To Rescue Boy When No One Else Will
Amazing acts of bravery and altruism sometimes end up with the hero of the story in need of a helping hand. That was just what happened when a young waitress leaped from a tall pier at dusk to save a drowning boy.
BBC
Search for missing girl in Galashiels continues for second night
The search for an 11-year-old girl reported missing in the Borders is continuing for a second night. Police said they are growing "increasingly concerned" for the safety of the girl, who was seen at the Interchange building in Galashiels at about 17:45 on Sunday. The search effort has included the...
CBC News
Police identify man struck in fatal hit and run, now being investigated as homicide
Toronto police have identified a man who died after being struck in a fatal hit and run early Sunday morning in the city's east end. Officers were called to the intersection of Danforth and Woodbine avenues shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday after reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
