kyma.com
Winter storm causes treacherous travel conditions
FOREBAY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A winter storm made its way through parts of California on Sunday causing treacherous travel conditions. Snow blanketed the Sierra Roads on Sunday, creating tricky conditions on Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Heavy snow showers continued throughout the afternoon, dumping an additional 6-10 inches in...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty morning & mild afternoon to start your work week
Bundle up, grab your ice scraper, and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Monday. The system that brought our showers and active weather over the weekend is now off to our east and we now have high pressure building into northern California from the eastern Pacific. Skies have cleared out overnight and we'll have plenty of sunshine through your Monday. The lack of clouds overhead has resulted in much chillier temperatures for the start of your Monday, and frost is very possible across our lower elevations early today. We'll have sunny skies through at least early afternoon, but a few clouds will be possible overhead late today. Temperatures are brisk for the start of your Monday. We're ranging from the 30's to lower 40's in the valley, 20's to 30's in the foothills, and teens to lower 30's in our mountain zones this morning. Winds will be breezy and out of the north. Sustained winds in the 10 to 20mph range out of the north are likely in the valley, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 30mph. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 50's to lower 60's in the valley, mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills, and low 40's to low 50's in our mountain zones Monday afternoon. Temperatures will drop again quickly this evening with a lack of clouds overhead to trap in the heat.
KCRA.com
Northern California Sunday Forecast: Timeline for possible thunderstorms, heavy snow showers
After a cold front moved through Saturday night, we are left with a showery day ahead with breaks of sun, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in Northern California. These hit-and-miss storms could contain downpours and small hail. Heavy Sierra snow showers will continue into the afternoon with an additional 6-10...
abc10.com
Thunderstorms possible across Northern California today
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thunderstorms are possible across portions of Northern California today through this afternoon. Unstable air on the backside of the cold front that passed through overnight Saturday and Sunday is to thank for the chances. The main impacts associated with the storms will be lightning, brief downpours, gusty winds, and pea size hail.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
KCRA.com
Caltrans prepares Sierra roads for yet another storm
KINGVALE, Calif. — Teams with the California Department of Transportation are preparing as yet another storm looms over the Sierra. Snow is expected to fall heavily in the mountains beginning Saturday evening and throughout the night. Caltrans said crews are covering both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 for 24...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE will be doing water training on Sunday in Butte Creek Canyon
CAL FIRE says that teams will be in Butte Creek Canyon training on Sunday. CAL FIRE will be doing water training on Sunday in Butte Creek Canyon. CAL FIRE says that teams will be in Butte Creek Canyon training on Sunday.
mix96sac.com
We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years
All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
Restored Flood Plain Helped Small California Town Survive Atmospheric River
When devastating floods swept California last month, the community of Grayson — a town of 1,300 people tucked between almond orchards and dairy farms where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers converge — survived without major damage. In the minds of some townspeople and experts, that was thanks...
Single water district in California to use 11 times more Colorado River water than Southern Nevada will use in 2023
In California - which will use more than half of the available water this year - the largest user will be the Imperial Irrigation District. This district alone is forecast to use 11 and a half times more than what Southern Nevada will use in 2023.
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Will all this rain mean lower water prices for Californians?
January storms propelled California from a state of water scarcity to one of water optimism. The drought outlook in much of the state has improved thanks to continued and steady precipitation, and with more than two months left in the wet season, snowfall in the Central Sierra mountains of California has already reached 100% of […]
SFGate
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
OnlyInYourState
Chester Is A Small Town In Northern California That Offers Plenty Of Peace And Quiet
Sometimes life just runs you around. Between work, family, social obligations, and everyday living, there’s often not a lot of down time – especially if you live or work in a big city. So if you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of life for a day or long weekend (or longer!), Chester is a quiet small town in Northern California offering a little slice of heaven.
OnlyInYourState
11 Amazing Restaurants Along The Northern California Coast You Must Try Before You Die
One of the best things about living in California is being near the ocean. Whether you’re able to walk there from your home or you can drive there in a few hours, all Californians have the ability to wake up and visit the ocean. And what better way to enjoy those ocean views than with a good meal. Make it a day trip to visit one of these oceanfront restaurants! Check out our list of restaurants with amazing ocean views. (These are ordered from north to south).
OnlyInYourState
If You’re Searching For The Best Fish Tacos In Northern California, Head To The Small Town Of Bodega Bay
Almost everywhere you look these days you see advertisements for “Taco Tuesdays” – it’s that official/unofficial designated day of the week that these handheld folded sandwiches brimming with everything from beef to chicken, pork, jack fruit, and more bring in crowds from far and wide. But if you like fish tacos, then you simply must head on over to The Fishetarian Fish Market for the best fish tacos you’ve ever eaten in Northern California!
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
