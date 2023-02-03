ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL Health Urgent Care Plus expanding west Louisville access

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s Urgent Care Plus is expanding in west Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Greater medical access will be provided and patient disparity will be reduced thanks to a $350,000 donation by Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw, according to a release. “When we opened the Parkland...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Greater Louisville Inc. announces move to PNC Tower this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After more than 20 years at its current headquarters, Greater Louisville Inc. announced on Monday it would be moving its offices to the PNC Tower later this summer. GLI said the move reaffirms the group’s commitment to investing and maintaining its presence within Downtown Louisville, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Louisville Metro included in $11.3 million Ky. transportation funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced $11.3 million to improve transportation and air quality in Kentucky, and Louisville Metro Government will be receiving some of that funding. The La Grange Road corridor is getting bicycle/pedestrian improvements. This includes the construction of sidewalks, bike lanes, a shared-use path and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Mellencamp, a singer and songwriter from southern Indiana, is coming to Louisville as part of his “Live and In Person” tour this April. The performances are scheduled at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on April 17 and 18.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 2/6

13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks preparations ahead of Oaks, Derby. Darren Rogers, Senior Director of Communications at Churchill Downs, talks Paddock construction updates, the new first turn and more. Organization | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man leans on activities, bonds and community to overcome addiction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside Sanctuary Church, DeWayne Mitchell spends his Saturdays now playing sports. Community has become more vital to the 29-year-old as the country returns to life before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the nonprofit Young People in Recovery aims to host events during the winter months to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bestattractions.org

Terrific Things to Do in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is a city in Kentucky that lies on the Ohio River, with Indiana to its north. Whether you’re in town for a day or an entire weekend, there are plenty of things to do in Louisville, Kentucky. It is the largest city in the state and is home to many places to visit. You can explore the city’s culture, check out its restaurants, enjoy local beer, or go on a haunted tour.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Missing Owensboro girl found safe

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a girl missing from Daviess County has been found safely in Louisville. Troopers say the 16-year-old had last been seen by her family Friday. They made a plea to the public to help find her, and believed she would be with a...
OWENSBORO, KY

