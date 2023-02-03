Read full article on original website
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
Meet Phillip Baker, the new Louisville Metro Council District 6 Representative
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council is getting some new faces to fill the vacant seats left behind by Keisha Dorsey and former Council President David James. Two days and 28 applicants later, the council voted to have Kumar Rashad represent District 3 and Phillip Baker represent District 6.
Wave 3
Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
Wave 3
UofL Health Urgent Care Plus expanding west Louisville access
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s Urgent Care Plus is expanding in west Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Greater medical access will be provided and patient disparity will be reduced thanks to a $350,000 donation by Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw, according to a release. “When we opened the Parkland...
Wave 3
Greater Louisville Inc. announces move to PNC Tower this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After more than 20 years at its current headquarters, Greater Louisville Inc. announced on Monday it would be moving its offices to the PNC Tower later this summer. GLI said the move reaffirms the group’s commitment to investing and maintaining its presence within Downtown Louisville, according...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro included in $11.3 million Ky. transportation funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced $11.3 million to improve transportation and air quality in Kentucky, and Louisville Metro Government will be receiving some of that funding. The La Grange Road corridor is getting bicycle/pedestrian improvements. This includes the construction of sidewalks, bike lanes, a shared-use path and...
Louisville expanding eligibility for eviction assistance program
A small tweak to Louisville’s “right to counsel” program for low-income residents facing eviction could double the number of people eligible for assistance.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Mellencamp, a singer and songwriter from southern Indiana, is coming to Louisville as part of his “Live and In Person” tour this April. The performances are scheduled at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on April 17 and 18.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 2/6
13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks preparations ahead of Oaks, Derby. Darren Rogers, Senior Director of Communications at Churchill Downs, talks Paddock construction updates, the new first turn and more. Organization | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky man leans on activities, bonds and community to overcome addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside Sanctuary Church, DeWayne Mitchell spends his Saturdays now playing sports. Community has become more vital to the 29-year-old as the country returns to life before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the nonprofit Young People in Recovery aims to host events during the winter months to...
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Ballard High School; JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Ballard High School students after a gun was found on a student Monday afternoon. Principal of Ballard High School Jason Neuss said over the weekend, staff members were notified that a student might have had a weapon with them.
Wave 3
13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs update on Oaks, Derby preparations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is only 13 weeks away, and Churchill Downs is providing weekly updates ahead of the first Saturday in May. Construction is ongoing within the Paddock area, part of a $200 million redesign that Churchill Downs said will enhance fan experience at the racetrack.
bestattractions.org
Terrific Things to Do in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is a city in Kentucky that lies on the Ohio River, with Indiana to its north. Whether you’re in town for a day or an entire weekend, there are plenty of things to do in Louisville, Kentucky. It is the largest city in the state and is home to many places to visit. You can explore the city’s culture, check out its restaurants, enjoy local beer, or go on a haunted tour.
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
wdrb.com
The Bungalos sub-division bringing smaller, more affordable homes to La Grange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smaller, more affordable homes are coming to Oldham County. Construction has begun on The Bungalos, a planned sub-division of 40 small homes located on Clifford Lane, near downtown La Grange. The homes will be sized between 900 and 1,200 square feet, according to Key Homes, the developer.
'24 SF Jalen Shelley Offered by Louisville
The Texas wing is a top-25 prospect in the Class of 2024.
Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.
wdrb.com
Bardstown High School staffer under investigation for alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown High School employee is now on administrative leave. The Bardstown City Schools superintendent, Dr. Ryan P. Clark, sent a letter to families on Friday, Feb. 4. The letter said, "I want you to know that on Monday, Jan. 30 we received a report of...
wdrb.com
Free CPR training sessions being held at Chef Space in Louisville on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People will have a chance to learn how to save a life this week in Louisville. Fifth Third Bank is partnering with the American Heart Association in Kentuckiana to offer 30-minute CPR trainings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chef Space, located at 1812 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Wave 3
Missing Owensboro girl found safe
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a girl missing from Daviess County has been found safely in Louisville. Troopers say the 16-year-old had last been seen by her family Friday. They made a plea to the public to help find her, and believed she would be with a...
