abc17news.com
Major schools ruling in Pa. can’t guarantee more funding
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is now the latest state where a judge has found the public school funding system to be unconstitutional. But the experience of other states suggests there’s no guarantee of swift, significant or longstanding change for poorer school districts. Scholars who have studied school funding litigation in dozens of states say there may be many more steps to come. Joshua Weishart is a West Virginia University law professor who specializes in education rights. He says lawmakers usually don’t approve enough funding to be fully compliant with judicial orders. The cases also can be complicated by economic, political and other factors. And courts can tire of trying to force compliance.
Democrats won Pennsylvania House, but bipartisan gap remains
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters who kept three Pittsburgh-area Pennsylvania House seats in Democratic hands this week effectively also flipped control away from the Republican majority that has run the chamber for more than a decade. The results on Tuesday put the House among just a handful of legislative bodies across the United States where partisan control shifted in recent months. House Democrats are eager to take the reins. But the Pennsylvania Senate is firmly in Republican hands, while the governorship was retained by Democrats in November. The House Democrats’ bare, one-seat state House margin and the recent elections can’t be expected to make much change in Harrisburg’s deep partisanship.
Montana bill would let students misgender classmates
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — More than two dozen Republican Montana lawmakers are co-sponsoring a bill that would allow students to misgender and deadname their transgender peers without punishment. LGBTQ supporters contend the bill would allow the bullying of a population of kids already struggling for acceptance. The sponsor argues that his school-age children should not be required to call somebody something they’re not. Opponents said the bill would make it easier for fellow students to make transgender students feel unsafe and unsupported. The Montana House Judiciary committee did not vote on the bill on Wednesday.
Execution scheduled for Missouri man convicted of killing 4
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to halt the execution of a Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago — apparently clearing the way for the execution to proceed. Attorney Kent Gipson had asked the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Raheem Taylor’s case, arguing that his client is innocent and that executing him would be a “constitutionally intolerable event.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson previously denied a clemency request. Taylor is scheduled to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Missouri man convicted of killing 4 executed despite innocence claims
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children has been executed after the courts and Gov. Mike Parson turned aside his claim that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor was the third Missouri inmate put to death just over two months. He was executed Tuesday night. Taylor long maintained that he was visiting California in 2004 when Angela Rowe, her two daughters and her son were found fatally shot inside their home. But authorities believed the deaths occurred up to three weeks before the bodies were discovered — at a time when Taylor was still in St. Louis County.
Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children has been executed
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children has been executed.
Two people dead in house fire in St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Detectives with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Squad are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a house fire in south St. Louis County. Police say the fire was reported just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the house fully engulfed in flames. The two victims were found in the front part of the home. A cause of the fire has not been determined.
