Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
numberfire.com
OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
numberfire.com
Nets' Ben Simmons (knee) out Monday, but expected back Tuesday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons (knee) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from his knee injury, but he is reportedly expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Suns. It will be his first game since he suffered his injury at the end of Januray.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Devin Booker (groin) in Tuesday's lineup, Torrey Craig to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker will make his 30th start this season after the Suns' star was sidelined over one month with a groin strain. In 29.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 36.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Jonas Valanciunas (quad) on Tuesday, Larry Nance Jr. to bench
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (quad) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Valanciunas will make his 55th appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after he was inactive on Sunday with a wrist injury. In 25.1 expected minutes versus a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, our models project Valanciunas to score 30.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (personal) ruled out on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (personal) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Russell will not be available after Minnesota's guard was ruled out for personal reasons. Expect Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell to see more playing time on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 401.0...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly included in trade to Lakers on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired center Jarred Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vanderbilt is reportedly part of a trade also sending Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (foot) active for Wednesday's game versus Hornets
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (foot) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After sitting out two games with a foot injury, Beal will return to the court on Wednesday night. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Beal to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Beal's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) on Tuesday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope will start at shooting guard after he was held out on Sunday with a right ankle sprain. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to record 22.1 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
numberfire.com
New York's RJ Barrett (illness) active for Tuesday's matchup against Magic
New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Barrett will be available on Tuesday despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barrett to score 29.6 FanDuel points. Barrett's projection includes 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (hip) questionable on Thursday
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. DeRozan continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Thursday after sitting out on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.3 minutes against Brooklyn.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) ruled out on Thursday
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) will not play in Thursday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Booker will not be available for the first of their back-to-back situation for injury management purposes. Expect Torrey Craig to see more minutes on Thursday against a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon will not make Spurs debut on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Dedmon has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors following his trade from Miami to the Spurs on Tuesday. His next chance to make his debut for San Antonio will come against the Houston Rockets on Friday.
numberfire.com
Gary Harris (adductor) questionable on Thursday for Magic
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (adductor) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Harris has been added to the injury report with right adductor soreness and is questionable to face the Nuggets on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against Orlando.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) ruled out on Wednesday, Caris LeVert to start
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will sit out on Wednesday night after Cleveland's star shooting guard was ruled out with a groin injury. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased role at the guard positions versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating.
