ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

By Jose Fabian
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IY4p9_0kaqxCBi00

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S.

Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2logU7_0kaqxCBi00

She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short biography said during her previous birthday parade and danced weekly until she was 104.

World champion freeskier Kyle Smaine dies in avalanche in Japan

According to her biography, she is well known for color-coordinating her outfits and walking downtown to socialize with local businesses.

‘It shouldn’t be happening’: Rodney King’s daughter comments on Tyre Nichols’ death

She is a pillar of the community, and she invited people to celebrate her 100th birthday by taking out an ad in the paper.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 28

Martha Macias
4d ago

She is a blessing women and she looks so healthy. happy birthday lovely lady

Reply
8
Related
KABC

California giving you another reason to move to Mexico.

(San Diego, CA) — Assemblymember David Alvarez has introduced a measure which would make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. The bill would create a five-year pilot program allowing low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Association. Under the bill, each participating college would host up to 200 binational students during the pilot phase of the program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Eggs are piling up at the border of U.S. and Mexico

With the price of eggs in California nearly tripling in the past year, many people are going farther to find cheaper prices, even crossing the border into Mexico. But at the San Ysidro crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, hundreds and hundreds of eggs are sitting behind closed doors.   Chief Rosie Maizuss, Chief Agricultural […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Picture shows incredible find in house’s walls

Nick Castro, the owner of Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in the pest control industry for over 20 years. He has seen many bizarre things in his career, but recently he came across a discovery that left him stunned. Castro was called to a house to deal with a woodpecker that was causing damage to the siding by storing acorns in the holes it created. When he cut into the wall to remove the acorns, he was met with a never-ending stream of acorns pouring out. “They just kept coming and coming, non-stop,” Castro told The Dodo. “Acorns were thought to be only...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
KTLA

U.S. based Legoland Parks to become certified Autism Centers by spring 2023

Legoland Resorts announced Monday that all of its North American theme parks would become Certified Autism Centers (CAC) by March 31. Legoland parks in Florida and California received autism certification in 2022. The company’s newest theme park in New York will receive autism certification when it reopens in March, a news release said. The certification […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo Co-Authors Legislation to Strengthen Gun Safety Laws – Would Include Establishing Safe Community Places Where Firearms Aren’t Permitted

February 6, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo joined Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) and California legislators last week in announcing Senate Bill 2, new gun safety legislation to modernize and strengthen California’s public carry laws. Assemblywoman Carrillo, a member of the Gun Violence Prevention Working Group issued the following statement:
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The wrong kind of fires are burning across California

California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

100K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy