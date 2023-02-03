ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon on menacing charge

By Field Level Media
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has a warrant for his arrest on a charge of aggravated menacing, according to court records.

Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police (can't) get me," on Jan. 21 in Cincinnati, according to an affidavit filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court, per multiple media reports.

The Bengals issued a statement Thursday and said, "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

Mixon, 26, completed his sixth season with the Bengals, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. This season, he had 210 carries for 814 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 60 passes for 441 yards and two TDs. In his six seasons, Mixon has rushed for 5,378 yards on 1,314 carries and 40 TDs, along with 231 catches for 1,763 yards and 10 scores.

The Bengals selected Mixon in the second round with the 48th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. A potential first-round pick, he dropped in the draft after concerns about his character. While at Oklahoma in 2014, Mixon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for punching a woman in the face.

Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million extension in 2020 and was named to the Pro Bowl that season.

--Field Level Media

