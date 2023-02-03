The Vernon Township High School boys basketball team is headed to the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals for the first time in six years. Led by a balanced attack, including 14-point efforts by Alex Fessel and Jayden McCann, sixth-seeded Vernon held on for a 50-49 victory over third-seeded Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4 in Flemington.

VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO