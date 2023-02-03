Read full article on original website
Agc Inc Says To Buy Back Up To 7.2% Of Own Shares Worth 50 Billion Yen
* AGC INC SAYS TO BUY BACK UP TO 7.2% OF OWN SHARES WORTH 50 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Aehr Announces At-The-Market (ATM) Offering Of Common Stock
* AEHR ANNOUNCES AT-THE-MARKET (ATM) OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * AEHR TEST SYSTEMS- ENTERED INTO SALES AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAM BLAIR & COMPANY, CRAIG-HALLUM CAPITAL GROUP FOR SALE OF UP TO $25 MILLION OF SHARES OF STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, challenges investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA, has accumulated a 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and is publicly challenging investors who oppose their planned merger, according to documents seen by Reuters. Activist investor Ancora, which has successfully pushed for change...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
Bonterra Energy Corp Says Averaged About 13,407 BOE Per Day Of Production In 2022
* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES 2022 RESERVES AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - AVERAGED ABOUT 13,407 BOE PER DAY OF PRODUCTION IN 2022. * BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - REDUCED PRODUCTION COSTS IN Q4 2022 BY 21 PERCENT TO AVERAGE ABOUT $16.11 PER BOE COMPARED TO $20.33 PER BOE IN Q3 2022.
Radiopharm (ASX:RAD) highlights IND approval and new agreements in December quarter report - Kalkine Media
Radiopharm received IND approval for the Phase 1 trial of its αVβ6 Integrin (RAD301) technology. Two agreements -- with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and ANSTO -- were also entered into during the December quarter. Radiopharm also achieved successful completion of institutional and retail entitlement offers. Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX: RAD)...
Phillips Edison & Co Inc expected to post earnings of 8cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Phillips Edison & Co Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Cincinnati Ohio-based company is expected to report a 0.4% increase in revenue to $137.58 million from $137.06 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Phillips Edison & Co Inc is for earnings of 8 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Phillips Edison & Co Inc is $34, above its last closing price of $33.48. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.55 0.55 0.58 Beat 5.2 Jun. 30 2022 0.55 0.55 0.56 Beat 2.5 Mar. 31 2022 0.52 0.52 0.56 Beat 8 Dec. 31 2021 0.45 0.46 0.47 Beat 2.8 Sep. 0.46 0.46 0.54 Beat 18.1 30 2021 This summary was machine generated February 8 at 02:20 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Asahi Kasei And Mitsui Chemicals Agree To Combine Their Spunbond Nonwovens Businesses In A New Joint Venture
* ASAHI KASEI AND MITSUI CHEMICALS AGREE TO COMBINE THEIR SPUNBOND NONWOVENS BUSINESSES IN A NEW JOINT VENTURE. * ASAHI KASEI - WILL OWN 39,375 SHARES OF NEW COMPANY, MITSUI CHEMICALS WILL OWN 60,625 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Michael Kors owner Capri cuts forecasts as demand slows, shares plunge 24%
(Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd on Wednesday cut its annual profit forecast and provided a dour outlook for 2024, blaming a slowdown in demand from department stores for its luxury handbags and apparel and sending its shares tumbling 24%. Luxury brands weathered decades-high inflation better than others...
CF Bankshares Inc <CFBK.O>: Profits of 72 cents announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 03:15 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by CF Bankshares Inc in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 72 cents per share, 4 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 68 cents. Profits of 74 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $13.81 million, which is lower than the estimated $14.7 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the banks peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $13.81 million from $12.35 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.72 0.65 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.68 0.72 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.73 0.69 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.71 0.68 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 03:15 p.m.
Tenet Healthcare Corp expected to post earnings of $1.23 a share - Earnings Preview
* Tenet Healthcare Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Dallas Texas-based company is expected to report a 1.7% increase in revenue to $4.939 billion from $4.86 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $4.82 billion and $5.02 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corp is for earnings of $1.23 per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $1.00 and $1.54 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Tenet Healthcare Corp is $63, above its last closing price of $55.11. The company's guidance on October 20 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of between USD4.816 billion and USD903 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.26 1.24 1.44 Beat 15.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.73 0.82 1.50 Beat 84 Mar. 31 2022 1.07 1.04 1.93 Beat 85.5 Dec. 31 2021 1.54 1.49 2.70 Beat 81.1 Sep. 1.08 1.02 1.99 Beat 94.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.06 1.07 1.59 Beat 49.2 Mar. 31 2021 0.76 0.72 1.30 Beat 79.5 Dec. 31 2020 1.91 1.75 4.72 Beat 169.3 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 15:50 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Capri Holdings Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Capri Holdings Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of eighteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $2.22 per share. * Revenue fell 6% to $1.51 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $1.53 billion. * Capri Holdings Ltd's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.72. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.8% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * Capri Holdings Ltd shares had risen by 15.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $225 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Capri Holdings Ltd is $67.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 8 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 12:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.22 1.84 Missed Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.79 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.36 1.50 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.82 1.02 Beat.
Carrier Global Corp <CARR.K>: Profits of 40 cents announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Carrier Global Corp in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 40 cents per share, 4 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 44 cents. Profits of 40 cents per share were anticipated by the twenty analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 33 cents to 42 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 40 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $5.11 billion, which is higher than the estimated $5.07 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the electrical components & equipment peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Sixteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $5.11 billion from $5.13 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.65 0.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.62 0.69 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.47 0.54 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.39 0.44 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 02:31 p.m.
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 8
Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:. SABADELL. Sabadell has picked Italian payments group Nexi as the preferred bidder to acquire the Spanish bank's retailers'...
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of the company's workforce. Shares of Affirm were down about 18% in aftermarket trade. The move follows several other U.S. companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
Wilson Bayly Holmes Sees HY HEPS To Be Up At Least 800 Cents
* TRADING STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022. * HY CONTINUING OPERATIONS OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE UP BY AT LEAST 10% IN COMPARISON TO RE-PRESENTED PRIOR PERIOD. * HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP AT LEAST 800 CENTS
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise after RBI hikes interest rate
BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India delivered a widely expected smaller interest rate hike. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.72% at 17,849.85, as of 10:06 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.68% to 60,695.09. The...
PepsiCo Inc expected to post earnings of $1.65 a share - Earnings Preview
* PepsiCo Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Purchase New York-based company is expected to report a 6.3% increase in revenue to $26.841 billion from $25.25 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for PepsiCo Inc is for earnings of $1.65 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," 11 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for PepsiCo Inc is $190, above its last closing price of $171.82. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.86 1.84 1.97 Beat 6.8 Jun. 30 2022 1.75 1.74 1.86 Beat 7.1 Mar. 31 2022 1.24 1.23 1.29 Beat 4.6 Dec. 31 2021 1.52 1.52 1.53 Beat 0.9 Sep. 1.75 1.73 1.79 Beat 3.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.54 1.53 1.72 Beat 12.2 Mar. 31 2021 1.12 1.12 1.21 Beat 8 Dec. 31 2020 1.46 1.46 1.47 Beat 1 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 19:34 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Hellofresh, Synlab, Volvo
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Hellofresh, Synlab and Volvo on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Hellofresh SE : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Synlab AG : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Volvo AB : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Ambu A/S : JP Morgan cuts target price to DKK 55 from DKK 65 * Atalaya Mining Plc : Peel Hunt raises target price to 450p from 400p * BNP Paribas : Jefferies raises target price to EUR 83 from EUR 77 * BNP Paribas : RBC raises target price to EUR 77 from EUR 76 * BP : Jefferies raises target price to 550p from 500p * BP : RBC raises target price to 650p from 550p * Demant A/S : JP Morgan raises target price to DKK 248 from DKK 233 * Diageo : HSBC cuts target price to 4500p from 4800p * Embracer Group AB : Berenberg cuts target price to SEK 110 from SEK 150 * Exclusive Networks Sas : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 21 from EUR 20 * Focus Entertainment SA : Berenberg raises to buy from hold; raises target price to EUR 65 from EUR 50 * Hellofresh SE : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 29 from EUR 58 * Hellofresh SE : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Idorsia Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts target price to CHF 12.5 from CHF 15 * Idorsia Ltd : JP Morgan cuts target price to CHF 12.50 from CHF 15 * Julius Baer Gruppe AG : Jefferies raises target price to CHF 70 from CHF 65 * Norsk Hydro ASA : JP Morgan raises target price to NOK 64 from NOK 62 * Redde Northgate : HSBC raises target price to 380p from 330p * Remy Cointreau SA : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 160 from EUR 164 * Scor : HSBC raises target price to EUR 22 from EUR 21 * Skanska AB : Jefferies raises target price to SEK 154 from SEK 125 * Synlab AG : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 10 from EUR 15 * Synlab AG : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Synlab AG : JP Morgan cuts target price to EUR 8.30 from EUR 12.90 * Teamviewer AG : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 12 from EUR 11 * Teleperformance : HSBC raises target price to EUR 330 from EUR 290 * Traton SE : Jefferies raises target price to EUR 16 from EUR 13.5 * Volvo AB : Jefferies cuts target price to SEK 205 from SEK 215 * Volvo AB : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Precision Drilling Corp expected to post earnings of C$4.32 a share - Earnings Preview
* Precision Drilling Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Calgary Alberta-based company is expected to report a 64.3% increase in revenue to C$484.9 million from C$295.2 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Precision Drilling Corp is for earnings of C$4.32 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Precision Drilling Corp is C$147.5, above its last closing price of C$95.64. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.28 1.32 2.03 Beat 53.8 Jun. 30 2022 -2.22 -2.25 -1.81 Beat 19.5 Mar. 31 2022 -1.49 -1.37 -3.25 Missed -136.7 Dec. 31 2021 -1.80 -1.80 -2.05 Missed -14.2 Sep. -2.13 -2.17 -2.88 Missed -32.9 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -4.33 -4.32 -5.71 Missed -32.1 Mar. 31 2021 -2.76 -2.64 -2.70 Missed -2.3 Dec. 31 2020 -3.10 -3.09 -2.74 Beat 11.3 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 13:55 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
