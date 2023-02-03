ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

You May Hear Different Kinds Of Animals In Missoula Now

Missoula is growing and changing. There is no way around it. If you have been here for any length of time, you are aware that we have changed dramatically over the years. There is always the argument about whether these changes are good or bad, but either way, things change. In Missoula, it has already been legal to own chickens and certain livestock within the city limits. Now we can add even more animals to the list of what is legal to keep within the city limits of Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
Hotels Between Missoula and Coeur d’Alene For Road Trips

When you live in the fourth largest state in the country, you get used to driving long distances. I'd also go as far as saying that most Montanans love a good road trip. There is a special sort of defies-the-space-time-continuum math that happens when comparing driving times in Montana to say, the east coast. A two-hour drive in Massachusetts is like a five-hour drive in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
Man Skips Stop Sign, Crashes Into a Car on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 3:54 a.m. on February 7th, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Street and Dearborn Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an officer observed two passenger vehicles facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Reserve Street. The officer also observed two younger males walking around the vehicles, who appeared to be injured and confused.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula K9 Deputy Passes Away After Six Years of Service

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that one of their K9 deputies passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "It is with deep sadness that we share with our communities the loss of K9 Loki due to...
MISSOULA, MT
This Montana Town Is A Proven Winter Activity Paradise

Winter in Montana can sometimes feel like it’s going to last forever; if you let it. There is so much that a person can do to enjoy the season and not all of it has to do with barreling down a mountain with skis or a snowboard attached to your feet. Sometimes it is as simple as just getting out of the house and getting some fresh air. There are so many different amazing places to go to in the winter in Montana, it is hard to choose just one. Last weekend we were able to get out and enjoy one of our favorite winter places to spend some time.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
We Found Out What’s Going in the Old Missoula Subway Location

Last Friday I was out on station business delivering coffee for Z100’s Free Coffee Friday, and when Chris and I came back to the station, we noticed there was some activity at the vacant building next to ours. Construction workers were outside securing siding to the building and a large bucket lift was parked out front.
MISSOULA, MT
Burglar Shot by Missoula Homeowner Passes Away

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, a man who was shot multiple times by a Missoula homeowner during a burglary passed away. According to Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett, officers responded Sunday afternoon to a burglary in progress on the 300 block of Brooks Street.
MISSOULA, MT
Food Vendors and More Needed For Missoula Downtown Summer Events

Whether we loathe, love, tolerate or just accept winter, how we cherish those glorious Montana summer days and nights!. Downtown Missoula is a landing area for so many warm-weather events. From a midweek lunch to a Thursday evening of mirth to larger weekend events, the Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) is seeking applicants who might want to add to the vibe.
MISSOULA, MT
800 Surprise Missoula Valentines Will Break Your Heart

What started as a small project four years ago is setting records now, and breaking more than a few hearts of Missoula's senior citizens as complete strangers reach out in love and joy. And those authors are much, much younger. The results of the collaboration, which I was shown on...
MISSOULA, MT
Book Blockade Over; Fort Missoula Now Accepting Donations

For Missoula book lovers, it's been a problem to be celebrated. A case of having "plenty to choose from." But if you're a book owner looking to pare down your collection, the recent "book blockade" at The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula has meant the volumes have kept stacking up, without any way to share them.
MISSOULA, MT
Man Shows a Gun During a Road Rage Incident in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 5, 2023, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a local store after receiving a complaint of a road rage incident. A 17-year-old female, identified as Jane Doe, reported that she was driving on 44 Ranch Road when another vehicle, later determined to be a Dodge Challenger driven by 27-year-old Michael Sloan, passed her at a high rate of speed.
MISSOULA, MT
This Exciting Hobby In Montana Is Gaining In Popularity

The sports card and collectibles hobby has blown up over the past few years, and Montana, is no exception. There has been a renewed interest in the industry from both the manufacturers and collectors. I recently spoke with Jason Rivers from Zootown Sports Cards about the renewed interest. It definitely...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
