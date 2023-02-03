Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Felony Lane Gang members wanted for Gallatin Rec Center car burglaries
GALLATIN, Tenn.--A gang notoriously known for car break-ins and bank fraud has now left a mark in the town of Gallatin. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Felony Lane Gang is typically "a group of thieves from Florida who travel the country and target unoccupied vehicles for “smash and grab” thefts, stealing purses and using stolen identification documents and credit cards to commit financial crimes. When cashing stolen checks, they typically use the drive-thru lane farthest from the bank in an attempt to avoid detection."
Standoff ends in Columbia after man found dead inside bedroom of home
Columbia Police were on the scene of a standoff situation early Monday morning after a man fired shots at officers. The standoff ended at 3:20 p.m. when police made entry into the home.
fox17.com
Tennessee murder suspect arrested after human remains found near Florida highway
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville, Tennessee man was arrested after a missing 28-year-old's remains were found off of a South Florida highway in January, according to police. Police say 29-year-old Brandon Jenkins reportedly stabbed Gianni Coto to death on Jan. 21 in Tamarac, Florida. Coto was reported missing...
fox17.com
Arrest made in Green Hills shooting that left med student critically injured
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An arrest is made in the critical injury shooting of a Nashville woman. Metro Nashville police have been investigating the shooting of a 26-year-old Nashville woman that occurred on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Wood in Green Hills on January 30 while she walked. On Sunday morning, detectives charged 19-year-old Michael Green with attempted criminal homicide in the shooting.
fox17.com
FOX 17 News investigates: Murder of Michaela Carter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News investigates the murder of Michaela Carter. The 24-year old was gunned down while on the phone with 911. We have an inside look at the final moments of her life. The distressing 911 call you’re about to hear is now a focal...
Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Clarksville crash
Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette Street
Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in South Nashville.
WSMV
Hours-long Maury County standoff ends after man dies
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man involved in a standoff with Maury County authorities on Monday was found dead inside a home, police said. Columbia Police said the man, 47-year-old Antonio Hardy, died at about 3:20 p.m. after Columbia officers entered the home. Hardy was found dead in a bedroom.
fox17.com
Man acquitted in Nashville nurse's murder faces federal gun, drug charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The man found not guilty in the deadly shooting of a Nashville nurse is now facing federal charges for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. James Cowan was acquitted last week after a jury agreed there wasn't enough evidence to convict him of first-degree murder in Caitlyn Kaufman's death. He will soon be transferred to federal custody for separate charges.
fox17.com
Lebanon, Tennessee man arrested for Lawrenceburg motel fire
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Lebanon, Tennessee man has been arrested for a Lawrenceburg motel fire. Investigation shows that Shawn Buie is the individual responsible for setting a fire that occurred at the David Crockett Motel on East Gaines Street, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. Buie was...
fox17.com
Black Nashville Assembly wants Nashville police removed from traffic enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Black Nashville Assembly wants to reduce the size and scope of police in Nashville. The group held a vigil in Nashville's public square for Tyree Nichols, a man who died after being stopped by police officers in Memphis, who have since been charged with murder. A...
fox17.com
Nashville averaging more than a shooting per day in 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The latest data from Metro Nashville Police shows there’s been an average of at least one shooting per day in the new year, with 38 shootings in 36 days. It’s a heartbreaking statistic for community activist Clemmie Greenlee who lost her own son to gun violence in 2003.
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
fox17.com
MNPD keeps silent amidst calls for police removal from traffic enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Operation Crime and Justice, The Black Nashville Assembly (BNA) is calling for change in Nashville after a Memphis man was beaten to death last month. Last month, a group of Memphis Police Officers beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after pulling him over for a traffic...
fox17.com
New sheriff in town: Kentucky deputies welcome police dog 'Falco'
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — A sheriff's office in southern Kentucky has a new deputy on their team!. K-9 Falcon joins the Logan County Sheriff's Office to serve as a single purpose canine, the department says. He'll join Deputy Colin Smith for four weeks of training before hitting the streets.
WSMV
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in face in January
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is still recovering after a friend of hers allegedly shot her in the face in East Nashville last month. According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to 1601 Holly Street on Jan. 4 for a woman who had been shot and a Red Kia fleeing the scene. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
WKRN
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy …. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy balloon.
‘Targeted’ shooting leaves 1 injured in Clarksville
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Clarksville.
fox17.com
Friday morning shooting sends one person to the hospital in Edgehill
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shooting in Edgehill Friday morning left one person hurt. Just before 4 a.m. first responders found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1400 block of 11th Ave. South. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a breaking...
James Cowan cleared in the Kaufman murder, but remains in custody
The jury acquitted James Cowan in the road rage shooting of Caitlyn Kaufman, but he faces more legal troubles. The U.S. attorney now plans to prosecute him on gun and drug charges in federal court.
