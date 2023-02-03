ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Felony Lane Gang members wanted for Gallatin Rec Center car burglaries

GALLATIN, Tenn.--A gang notoriously known for car break-ins and bank fraud has now left a mark in the town of Gallatin. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Felony Lane Gang is typically "a group of thieves from Florida who travel the country and target unoccupied vehicles for “smash and grab” thefts, stealing purses and using stolen identification documents and credit cards to commit financial crimes. When cashing stolen checks, they typically use the drive-thru lane farthest from the bank in an attempt to avoid detection."
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

Arrest made in Green Hills shooting that left med student critically injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An arrest is made in the critical injury shooting of a Nashville woman. Metro Nashville police have been investigating the shooting of a 26-year-old Nashville woman that occurred on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Wood in Green Hills on January 30 while she walked. On Sunday morning, detectives charged 19-year-old Michael Green with attempted criminal homicide in the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

FOX 17 News investigates: Murder of Michaela Carter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News investigates the murder of Michaela Carter. The 24-year old was gunned down while on the phone with 911. We have an inside look at the final moments of her life. The distressing 911 call you’re about to hear is now a focal...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hours-long Maury County standoff ends after man dies

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man involved in a standoff with Maury County authorities on Monday was found dead inside a home, police said. Columbia Police said the man, 47-year-old Antonio Hardy, died at about 3:20 p.m. after Columbia officers entered the home. Hardy was found dead in a bedroom.
COLUMBIA, TN
fox17.com

Man acquitted in Nashville nurse's murder faces federal gun, drug charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The man found not guilty in the deadly shooting of a Nashville nurse is now facing federal charges for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. James Cowan was acquitted last week after a jury agreed there wasn't enough evidence to convict him of first-degree murder in Caitlyn Kaufman's death. He will soon be transferred to federal custody for separate charges.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Lebanon, Tennessee man arrested for Lawrenceburg motel fire

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Lebanon, Tennessee man has been arrested for a Lawrenceburg motel fire. Investigation shows that Shawn Buie is the individual responsible for setting a fire that occurred at the David Crockett Motel on East Gaines Street, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. Buie was...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
fox17.com

Nashville averaging more than a shooting per day in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The latest data from Metro Nashville Police shows there’s been an average of at least one shooting per day in the new year, with 38 shootings in 36 days. It’s a heartbreaking statistic for community activist Clemmie Greenlee who lost her own son to gun violence in 2003.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New sheriff in town: Kentucky deputies welcome police dog 'Falco'

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — A sheriff's office in southern Kentucky has a new deputy on their team!. K-9 Falcon joins the Logan County Sheriff's Office to serve as a single purpose canine, the department says. He'll join Deputy Colin Smith for four weeks of training before hitting the streets.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in face in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is still recovering after a friend of hers allegedly shot her in the face in East Nashville last month. According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to 1601 Holly Street on Jan. 4 for a woman who had been shot and a Red Kia fleeing the scene. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy …. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy balloon.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy