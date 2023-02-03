Read full article on original website
Odessa Resident Kenisha Natividad has grown black-owned business in Odessa
The Odessa High girls soccer team defeated Permian 1-0 on Friday at Ratliff Stadium. SOCCER HIGHLIGHTS: Permian beats arch rival Odessa High in penalty shootout. The Martin County Convent Foundation has raised $3.5 million to rebuild the entire monastery to its 1880s form.
Odessan brings helicopter training to the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa native started his own pilot training to teach people in the Permian Basin how to fly helicopters. Sammy Medina was in the Marines for eight years. Ever since he was a kid, he always dreamed of flying helicopters. Now he decided to open his own...
Shrimp Fest 2023 raising funds to help support the Ellen Noël Art Museum programs
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The most anticipated fundraiser is returning to West Texas and it is sure to bring a smile with every bite. The 37th annual Shrimp Fest is taking place at the Ector County coliseum on February 27, 2023. All the funds raised benefits the Ellen Noel Art...
Finding Family: Jacobo & Bryan
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Our story this week features Jacobo, 8, and Bryan, 5, siblings who share a tight bond and love towards one another. They may be little boys, but their hearts are big!. Spending a day at the zoo, we got to know a little bit about them.
Tall City Meat Market is selling heart shaped steaks this Valentines
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you’re looking for a romantic dinner for this Valentines day look no further. Tall City Meat Market in Midland is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for the Valentine’s Day. “It kind of started out when the whole covid thing came along because people weren’t able...
Man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow in Odessa hotel
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after a disturbance at the Odessa Marriott. Jerome Defatte, 45, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Unlawful Restraint. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the Marriott hotel on E 5th Street after […]
Woman says dad threatened to ‘slice her to pieces’ amid argument
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened several family members said he was going to cut his daughter “into pieces” with a box cutter. Ramon Garcia, 58, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Public […]
No injuries reported in Midland apartment fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a fire earlier this week at ReNew Fairmont Park after a fire broke out on a second-floor balcony. The fire, which spread to the attic, was extinguished within 20 minutes and MFD’s quick response has been credited with keeping the fire from spreading to additional units. […]
MISD considering new elementary school in NE Midland to alleviate capacity limits
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD is considering building a new elementary school to help alleviate the effects of what they say is significant population growth in North East Midland. Building a new elementary school was ranked top 3 in capital improvement projects by the Long Range Planning Committee. At...
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College Softball teams sweeps Double-Header against Luna Community with 19-4 win
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa College Softball team defeated Luna Community in Game 2 of their Double-Header 19-4 sweeping the series. Odessa College will prepare to host Otero College in the Permian Basin invitational on Friday. Watch below for the highlights.
Police: Feud leads to teenager shot outside of the Big Spring YMCA
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police have released new information into a shooting that happened at the YMCA located at 800 S. Owens. BSPD says that they were called to the YMCA at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday. When Officers arrived, they found the only victim, a 19-year-old man...
Midland College Softball team sweeps Luna Community College in Double-Header
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, the Midland College Softball team defeated Luna Community College in Game 2 of their Doubleheader 7-3 sweeping the series. Midland College is 4-2 on the season and will face Trinidad State next Saturday. Watch below for the highlights.
One injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue. According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a “presumably” intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he […]
Fourth teen arrested in Big Spring YMCA shooting
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Jason Diaz and Kerdoby Morin were found hiding inside a residence in the 1200 block of E. 17th by the Big Spring Police Department Detectives Division. Both Diaz and Morin were taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Detectives...
MPD investigating a theft at HEB
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. […]
Man accused of shooting, killing dog amid argument with dog’s owner
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A convicted felon was arrested late last month following an altercation that left a dog dead. Deimon Simpson, 53, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Discharging a Firearm in the City, Criminal Mischief, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to an Odessa Police Department report, on […]
WATCH: OPD searching for suspect in Yeti theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft. According to OPD, the suspect was caught on camera stealing a Yeti Tundra 35 from the victim’s porch in the 5000 block of North Grandview. Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance […]
Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder. However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
OPD investigating multiple ‘major’ crashes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating several major crashes, including three on Highway 191, an eight-vehicle pileup at Billy Hext, a five-vehicle crash at Faudree, and rollover at East Loop 338. Please avoid traveling on Highway 191 and use alternative routes until further advised. OPD said that roads are expected to […]
OPD says man helped himself to cigarettes when store was left unlocked
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after officers said he entered a convenience store after closing and stole cigarettes. Michael Valdez, 36, has been charged with Burglary of a Building, a state jail felony. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 12:32 a.m. on January 25, officers responded to […]
