Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Odessan brings helicopter training to the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa native started his own pilot training to teach people in the Permian Basin how to fly helicopters. Sammy Medina was in the Marines for eight years. Ever since he was a kid, he always dreamed of flying helicopters. Now he decided to open his own...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Finding Family: Jacobo & Bryan

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Our story this week features Jacobo, 8, and Bryan, 5, siblings who share a tight bond and love towards one another. They may be little boys, but their hearts are big!. Spending a day at the zoo, we got to know a little bit about them.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Tall City Meat Market is selling heart shaped steaks this Valentines

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you’re looking for a romantic dinner for this Valentines day look no further. Tall City Meat Market in Midland is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for the Valentine’s Day. “It kind of started out when the whole covid thing came along because people weren’t able...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow in Odessa hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after a disturbance at the Odessa Marriott. Jerome Defatte, 45, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Unlawful Restraint.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the Marriott hotel on E 5th Street after […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman says dad threatened to ‘slice her to pieces’ amid argument

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened several family members said he was going to cut his daughter “into pieces” with a box cutter. Ramon Garcia, 58, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Public […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

No injuries reported in Midland apartment fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a fire earlier this week at ReNew Fairmont Park after a fire broke out on a second-floor balcony. The fire, which spread to the attic, was extinguished within 20 minutes and MFD’s quick response has been credited with keeping the fire from spreading to additional units.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue.  According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a “presumably” intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fourth teen arrested in Big Spring YMCA shooting

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Jason Diaz and Kerdoby Morin were found hiding inside a residence in the 1200 block of E. 17th by the Big Spring Police Department Detectives Division. Both Diaz and Morin were taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Detectives...
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating a theft at HEB

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of shooting, killing dog amid argument with dog’s owner

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A convicted felon was arrested late last month following an altercation that left a dog dead. Deimon Simpson, 53, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Discharging a Firearm in the City, Criminal Mischief, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: OPD searching for suspect in Yeti theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft. According to OPD, the suspect was caught on camera stealing a Yeti Tundra 35 from the victim’s porch in the 5000 block of North Grandview.  Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder.  However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating multiple ‘major’ crashes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating several major crashes, including three on Highway 191, an eight-vehicle pileup at Billy Hext, a five-vehicle crash at Faudree, and rollover at East Loop 338. Please avoid traveling on Highway 191 and use alternative routes until further advised. OPD said that roads are expected to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD says man helped himself to cigarettes when store was left unlocked

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after officers said he entered a convenience store after closing and stole cigarettes. Michael Valdez, 36, has been charged with Burglary of a Building, a state jail felony.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 12:32 a.m. on January 25, officers responded to […]
ODESSA, TX

