I live on a little mountain top. All the water runs downhill from my area. It goes to Hudson Bay, the Atlantic, and the Gulf of Mexico. I would very much like it if ever water way down stream stayed as clean.
Having worked with and actually gotten permits from the ACOE, under the new AC for WOTUS. I can attest one that they are stringent but necessary if we want our waterways clean enough for aquatic life. Life that is necessary in the water to support life out of the water. We need more emphasis place on sustainability than profits. You can live better and longer, poor in a clean environment better than you can rich in a toxic one.
For the uneducated here a red named Richard Nixon made the EPA because corporations had our country look like a sewer
