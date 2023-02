MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite earning a trio of nationally-ranked decisions from redshirt freshmen Davin Rhoads (133) and Jordan Titus (141) as well as senior Scott Joll (174), the West Virginia University wrestling team (7-4, 1-4 Big 12) fell to No. 3 Iowa State (13-2, 6- Big 12) by a final score of 20-13 inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday night.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO