Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
15 Lovely Upstate New York Restaurants For Your Breakfast Routine
Doctors and experts all say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Here's 15 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.
24 Businesses We Loved Growing Up In Upstate New York
Are you ready to relax and unwind and take a trip down memory lane? Here's 24 businesses you remember, and loved, while growing up in Upstate New York. As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite restaurants, businesses, shops, bakeries, and gas stations from yester-year are long gone. Places that held very special memories in your hearts, may now be empty buildings, torn down, or a completely different business that isn't what they were before. Which ones do you miss the most? Which ones do you wish you could have another meal at? Which ones do you wish you could shop at once more? Heck, you may be able to shop at Ames once again very soon. How cool is that?
Alcohol Laws in NY That Out of Towners May Find Strange
While it may seem like you could buy alcohol day or night in New York, that's not true. New York Alcohol Training fills us in on when you can fill up at your favorite establishment. How Late Can You Buy Alcohol In New York. Restaurants and bars that sell alcohol...
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
Why You Should Always Be Good To Your Server
I hear your protests to the contrary but it is true. I don't have a cape and I look terrible in tights. I have no utility belt and if I am hanging out in a cave, please call the police because it isn't by choice. No, I am not a hero but I know well enough to be kind to people.
I Swear You’ll Be Excited To See Country Concert Under Stars in Central New York
I swear you'll be excited to see the country star coming to Central New York for a concert under the stars. John Michael Montgomery will perform at The Yard Amphitheater at Ray Brother's BBQ in Bouckville this summer. Put your cowboy boots on for a night of dancing and singing along under the stars.
It’s Milky Way Season! One of Best Places to See it in Upstate New York
It's Milky Way season. And one of the best places to see it is in Upstate New York. The Milky Way season is from February to October. The Adirondack Mountains have some of the darkest skies in this part of the country, making it the perfect spot for star gazing.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State
It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
New Mexican Restaurant Eager To Welcome The Upstate New York Community
Get ready for a new local Mexican option right here in Central New York. Introducing Deli Tacos of Clark Mills. Deli Tacos was born with the idea of being "a small Mexico" in our Mohawk Valley region. Deli Tacos is located at 4882 Clinton Street in Clark Mills.
Guess What, New York? Meetings Lower Your IQ
Someone needs to make sure they print this out and tape it up someplace where everyone in the office will see it. Can we just pause life for a second to talk about meetings? Meetings are nothing new but thanks to the pandemic and all of the virtual everything, the number of meetings the average New Yorker has to attend on a daily basis is absurd.
Who’s Gonna Win? Utica Zoo Animals Give Their Super Bowl 57 Predictions
It's that time of year again at the Utica Zoo! Why listen to "professional sportscasters" tell you what they think, when we can turn to the real experts. The animals!. I mean there's an animal (Eagles) playing in the Superbowl... why wouldn't they know best?. The first up for this...
Oops, Dead Woman Found Alive and Breathing By NY Funeral Director
Many New York nursing homes have been under fire for the treatment of residents since the pandemic, but this story out of Miller Place, a hamlet on New York's Long Island certainly takes the cake. The 82-year-old unidentified woman was pronounced dead on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. at the Water's...
New York Will Spend $1 Billion to Revamp Mental Health Care
On Thursday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will spend $1 billion over multiple years to revamp the state's mental health care. According to a press release on Thursday, the plan includes $890 million in capital and $120 million in operating funds to establish and operate 3,500 new residential units for New Yorkers with mental illness.
New York Weather Experts Discuss ‘Interesting’ Chinese Balloon Path
Weather experts from the Hudson Valley discussed the flight path of the Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States. On Saturday, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Biden Orders Balloon Shot Down From New York State. Biden spoke from Syracuse, New York....
Dokken Announce New York Tour Date
If you grew up in the greatest time for music, then you are already a Dokken fan. Whether it was fist pumping attack of "Breaking The Chains", the slow feels of "Alone Again" or the guitar pyrotechnics of "Mr Scary", they were the soundtrack of a generation. Don Dokken's voice and George Lynch's guitar mastery were a tandem unlike any other and as solid in the studio as they were tumultuous in their lives. Of course, that kind of volatility creates magic and breakups.
Did You Know This Presidential Assassin Had Ties to Central New York?
Did you know the man responsible for ending the life of a U.S. president had ties to Central New York?. Charles Guiteau is known throughout history as the man who assassinated President James A. Garfield, less than four months into his term. Before that, however, he lived in Oneida as part of the infamous Oneida Community.
6 Earthquakes That Caused The Most Damage In New York State
On Monday, February 6, 2023, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected in Buffalo. The quake's epicenter was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca. The National Weather Service said,. At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It...
Do Pink Pigeons Exist Or Did Someone Dye This Bird Found In New York?
New York State is filled with beautiful, majestic and rare animals. From moose to black bear, fisher and fox you never know what you may encounter in the wild and maybe even in your backyard. Here is one that I am willing to bet you have never seen before, a pink pigeon.
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
