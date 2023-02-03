ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

15 Lovely Upstate New York Restaurants For Your Breakfast Routine

Doctors and experts all say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Here's 15 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.
24 Businesses We Loved Growing Up In Upstate New York

Are you ready to relax and unwind and take a trip down memory lane? Here's 24 businesses you remember, and loved, while growing up in Upstate New York. As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite restaurants, businesses, shops, bakeries, and gas stations from yester-year are long gone. Places that held very special memories in your hearts, may now be empty buildings, torn down, or a completely different business that isn't what they were before. Which ones do you miss the most? Which ones do you wish you could have another meal at? Which ones do you wish you could shop at once more? Heck, you may be able to shop at Ames once again very soon. How cool is that?
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again

The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
UTICA, NY
Why You Should Always Be Good To Your Server

I hear your protests to the contrary but it is true. I don't have a cape and I look terrible in tights. I have no utility belt and if I am hanging out in a cave, please call the police because it isn't by choice. No, I am not a hero but I know well enough to be kind to people.
SYRACUSE, NY
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
BUFFALO, NY
Guess What, New York? Meetings Lower Your IQ

Someone needs to make sure they print this out and tape it up someplace where everyone in the office will see it. Can we just pause life for a second to talk about meetings? Meetings are nothing new but thanks to the pandemic and all of the virtual everything, the number of meetings the average New Yorker has to attend on a daily basis is absurd.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Will Spend $1 Billion to Revamp Mental Health Care

On Thursday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will spend $1 billion over multiple years to revamp the state's mental health care. According to a press release on Thursday, the plan includes $890 million in capital and $120 million in operating funds to establish and operate 3,500 new residential units for New Yorkers with mental illness.
Dokken Announce New York Tour Date

If you grew up in the greatest time for music, then you are already a Dokken fan. Whether it was fist pumping attack of "Breaking The Chains", the slow feels of "Alone Again" or the guitar pyrotechnics of "Mr Scary", they were the soundtrack of a generation. Don Dokken's voice and George Lynch's guitar mastery were a tandem unlike any other and as solid in the studio as they were tumultuous in their lives. Of course, that kind of volatility creates magic and breakups.
WATERLOO, NY
Did You Know This Presidential Assassin Had Ties to Central New York?

Did you know the man responsible for ending the life of a U.S. president had ties to Central New York?. Charles Guiteau is known throughout history as the man who assassinated President James A. Garfield, less than four months into his term. Before that, however, he lived in Oneida as part of the infamous Oneida Community.
ONEIDA, NY
6 Earthquakes That Caused The Most Damage In New York State

On Monday, February 6, 2023, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected in Buffalo. The quake's epicenter was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca. The National Weather Service said,. At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It...
BUFFALO, NY
