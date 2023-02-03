ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Turkish restaurant owner reacts to deadly earthquakes

One year in, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar talks about successes, shortfalls. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said gun violence and traffic crashes are some of the biggest problems facing the department. Betting on Super Bowl? There are about 2,000 different bets you can make. Updated: 9 hours ago. For...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two killed in crash near Gates Pass, Kinney

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident near Gates Pass and Kinney Road in Pima County late Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. when a car and a pick-up truck collided. Two people in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police respond to reports of shooting near Alvernon and Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near Alvernon Way and Valencia Road. TPD said they responded to the area for reports of a shooting early Sunday morning. Information is limited at this time as their detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sonoita Highway (State Route 83) was closed briefly south of Vail because of a brush fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the scene, the brush fire was near milepost 44, but has now moved away from the highway.
VAIL, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Grant, Palo Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash near Grant and Palo Verde in Tucson late Monday, Feb. 6. The Tucson Police Department said a 26-year-old man was hit while jaywalking. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening. The driver that hit the man stayed...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

80 years of racing kicks off at Rillito Park Racetrack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Thousands of people took to the stands as Rillito Park Racetrack opened its gates for their 2023 winter season of horse racing. Saturday, marked the 80th year for the track and quarter horse racing. “This is our 80th year anniversary and I am really excited...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps today but dropping 18 degrees tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will push temperatures above normal for the weekend, with afternoon highs peaking around 12 degrees above average Sunday. Another weather system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures early in the week, followed by a gradual warming trend. Today: Sunny, with a...
TUCSON, AZ

