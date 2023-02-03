ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Foster.
4d ago

Don’t expect real help from the La politicians on this one, they are all in the pockets of the insurance lobbyist. I remember after Katerina hearing reports of the lobbyist high fiving in the halls of the state capital building after the increase was allowed by the La Legislators after that storm so expect more of the same this go around.

antigravitymagazine.com

Recall and Response

On oak-lined St. Charles Avenue, a grand estate has its fences adorned with giant banners that read “‘Save’ New Orleans.” This was a response to a number of emerging controversies and national headlines alleging the misuse of taxpayer dollars by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As Mayor Cantrell accumulated notoriety, citizens also pointed to issues that have persisted around the city for years, including stagnant road projects and staggering gun violence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
LOUISIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana

Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down?

The Louisiana Legislature gave final approval Friday to a $45 million deposit from the state’s general fund into an incentive fund meant to lure property insurers to the market. The vote brought to an end a five-day special session to address the state’s insurance crisis, which has forced 120,000 households to obtain coverage from the […] The post Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Louisiana’s success hinges on reforming state income taxes

The Pelican State has tremendous opportunity and potential. It’s got a diverse culture, renowned festivals, terrific people, and, of course, delicious food. Yet the burdensome and complicated tax code continues to hold it back from becoming what should be an economic powerhouse. The big first step to propel the state forward should be flattening state income taxes, until ultimately eliminating them. It’s no coincidence that Florida and Texas – which...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Louisiana lawmakers OK funding to draw insurers to state

BATON ROUGE, La. — A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers Friday and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after a debate Friday afternoon. It then...
LOUISIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up

Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
LOUISIANA STATE
theneworleanstribune.com

New Orleans Must Face Truth or Consequences

Earlier this month, a headline in the local daily read, “New Orleans 2022 murder rate likely leads nation”. Well, that is an interesting spot for the word “likely”. We are not entirely sure when major daily newspapers started printing probabilities as hard news, but don’t worry. We have some facts for you:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

