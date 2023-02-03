Read full article on original website
Foster.
4d ago
Don’t expect real help from the La politicians on this one, they are all in the pockets of the insurance lobbyist. I remember after Katerina hearing reports of the lobbyist high fiving in the halls of the state capital building after the increase was allowed by the La Legislators after that storm so expect more of the same this go around.
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 137 Years Old Landmark Hotel In New Orleans is One Of The Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Hotels In The U.SMadocNew Orleans, LA
The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady CaptainZoe DixonDelta, LA
Bananas Foster For a Change of Pace DessertJames Patrick
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
New Orleans Saints Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomers
Related
antigravitymagazine.com
Recall and Response
On oak-lined St. Charles Avenue, a grand estate has its fences adorned with giant banners that read “‘Save’ New Orleans.” This was a response to a number of emerging controversies and national headlines alleging the misuse of taxpayer dollars by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As Mayor Cantrell accumulated notoriety, citizens also pointed to issues that have persisted around the city for years, including stagnant road projects and staggering gun violence.
He broke barriers at Louisiana tracks but 6 decades later his career is in tatters
The Sam family says a horse in their care got very sick, but photos of the sickly gelding essentially destroyed his career without him getting his day in court. Growing up on a farm just outside Opelousas, Thomas Sam fell in love with animals. Especially horses. After he got old...
fox8live.com
New Orleans newspaper sues to see who has signed Mayor Cantrell recall petition
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans newspaper is suing an organizer of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, demanding to be shown the names of those who have signed the petition. The lawsuit was filed last Thursday (Feb. 2) on behalf of Matt Sledge, a reporter with Capital...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Single Ticket Takes $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot
A Louisiana ticket wins $50,000 and we now know where the winning Easy 5 ticket was sold for Saturday's $120,000 win.
OnlyInYourState
Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana
Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud
A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud.
WWL-TV
Is there a solution to Louisiana's skyrocketing homeowners insurance?
The State of Louisiana is dealing with an insurance crisis after a series of serious hurricanes struck the state in recent years. What can be done?
NOLA.com
Big year for St. Tammany road work, from I-12 widening to Bogalusa highway
Complaining about traffic congestion might be the most unifying topic of conversation in St. Tammany Parish, where rampant growth has far outstripped road capacity for major corridors like Interstate 12. Social media pages have even been spawned for people to vent. "Treat yourself like I-12 and never stop working on...
Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down?
The Louisiana Legislature gave final approval Friday to a $45 million deposit from the state’s general fund into an incentive fund meant to lure property insurers to the market. The vote brought to an end a five-day special session to address the state’s insurance crisis, which has forced 120,000 households to obtain coverage from the […] The post Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Op-Ed: Louisiana’s success hinges on reforming state income taxes
The Pelican State has tremendous opportunity and potential. It’s got a diverse culture, renowned festivals, terrific people, and, of course, delicious food. Yet the burdensome and complicated tax code continues to hold it back from becoming what should be an economic powerhouse. The big first step to propel the state forward should be flattening state income taxes, until ultimately eliminating them. It’s no coincidence that Florida and Texas – which...
Louisiana lawmakers OK funding to draw insurers to state
BATON ROUGE, La. — A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers Friday and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after a debate Friday afternoon. It then...
Why Louisiana’s Agriculture Commissioner is urging you to check for standing water in your yard
On WWL First News with Tommy Tucker this week, Louisiana’s Commissioner for the Department of Agriculture and Forestry told Tucker now is the time to check and prepare for the pervasive pest problem of termites.
theadvocate.com
Is manglier tea really a cure-all? Curious Louisiana digs into age-old south Louisiana remedy
The groundsel bush, known in French as manglier, is probably flourishing somewhere not far from your backyard. The unassuming shrub is ubiquitous from here to Houston and can be found along fence lines, railroad tracks and road sides. When you see its white or light gold blooms in the fall, make a note of it.
tourcounsel.com
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
Growing discount store chain opening another new Louisiana location
A rising discount store chain is opening a new store location in Louisiana next week that promises major savings on a wide selection of name-brand items. Read on to learn more.
theadvocate.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
theadvocate.com
New trout regs put on hold after Legislative committees nix lower limit, size proposal
The speckled trout issue, the move by state fisheries managers to reduce the daily limit and increase the minimum “keeper” size, hit a snag Wednesday when the joint Senate and House Natural Resources committees nixed the plan. The move, proposed in 2022, was to mandate a per-angler 15-trout-per-day...
theneworleanstribune.com
New Orleans Must Face Truth or Consequences
Earlier this month, a headline in the local daily read, “New Orleans 2022 murder rate likely leads nation”. Well, that is an interesting spot for the word “likely”. We are not entirely sure when major daily newspapers started printing probabilities as hard news, but don’t worry. We have some facts for you:
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 4