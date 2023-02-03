ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

GOP right to kick 9/11-downplaying Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs

By David Harsanyi
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQyAx_0kaquqRj00

Poor Ilhan Omar has been denied a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“I certainly did not or was not aware that the word ‘hypnotized’ was a trope,” the Democratic congresswoman told CNN’s Dana Bash this week. “I wasn’t aware of the fact that there are tropes about Jews and money. That has been a very enlightening part of this journey.”

And what a journey it’s been. It’s merely happenstance, Omar would have you believe, that she — along with her bestie, Rashida Tlaib , a woman who gets a “calming feeling” when thinking about the Holocaust’s aftermath and believes pro-Zionist Jews exploit “regular Americans” for “their profit,” etc. — keeps tripping into old-school Jew-baiting. What are the odds?

Omar’s been living in the United States since her early teens. She graduated from high school in a major American city. She earned a B.A. from North Dakota State University in political science and international studies. One assumes she’s consumed plenty of American culture over the years. You’re telling me that in all this time, in all her many interactions as an academic “fellow” and a government employee, she never once heard a stereotype about Jews hypnotizing nations or being motivated by money? That’s quite an accomplishment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7LuH_0kaquqRj00
Kevin McCarthy cited Omar’s previous anti-Semitic remarks for the reason she should not be on the committee.
Getty Images

Of course, Omar shouldn’t have lost her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee because she believes rootless cosmopolitans are brainwashing the world for the “Benjamins.” She should have lost it for downplaying 9/11 and equating the United States with theocratic terrorist organizations like Hamas and the Taliban. She is neither ideologically nor morally prepared for the job.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gpu9_0kaquqRj00 editorial Why Speaker McCarthy shouldn’t oust Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs (yet)

She was denied a seat because Nancy Pelosi created a new precedent by not only denying Kevin McCarthy his choices for the Jan. 6 committee, effectively creating a show trial, but also stripping Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene of their committee appointments over ugly things they said. Republicans unseated Omar using her standards.

When Democrats introduced a resolution to strip Lauren Boebert of all House committee assignments over a stupid bigoted joke about Omar, the Minnesota congresswoman told CNN’s Jake Tapper that “we should punish and sanction Boebert by stripping her of her committees, by rebuking her language, by doing everything that we can to send a clear and decisive message to the American public that if the Republicans are not going to be adults and condone — condemn this, that we are going to do that.”

When Democrats had a chance to be adults and “send a clear and decisive message” to the American public about Omar’s bigotry, they backed a watered-down resolution teeming with platitudes denouncing the treatment of Alfred Dreyfus and Leo Frank and condemning anti-Japanese discrimination during World War II, Islamophobia and the America First Committee but not Omar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYxZS_0kaquqRj00
Nancy Pelosi previously stripped Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene of their committee appointments.
Getty Images

And that’s fine. Congressional resolutions are performative nonsense. Every member can tell us what he thinks directly. But other than occasional tepid rebukes from some fellow Jewish Democrats, Omar has been exempted from any meaningful criticism.

Omar’s rhetoric is already the norm in academic and activist-leftist circles, so it’s unsurprising. She could read the Hamas Charter into the Congressional Record, and her defenders would claim she was merely being “critical” of Israel. No matter what she says, no matter how often she lies, the partisans at The Washington Post will contend criticism of her is “inextricable from her religion.” The bigot is actually the victim.

Of course, Omar has the right to believe anything she likes. Her constituents have the right to keep sending her to Congress. And the House majority has the right to refuse her seats on committees. McCarthy can unilaterally deny Adam Schiff, perhaps the most corrupt person in Congress, and Eric Swalwell, a man duped by a ChiCom honeypot, from serving on the intelligence committee, but a full House vote was needed to deny Omar a seat.

Maybe it’s a bad idea to make a habit of blocking partisan committee appointments. But so is unilateral disarmament.

Comments / 14

Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Jim Jordan Showed on His First Day How Unfit He Is To Lead the Judiciary Committee

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, gaveled in the first hearing in what he promised will be a crusade against the Biden administration: “we won’t stop until we get the truth to fix the problem for the American people.” The hearing—supposedly about the “border crisis”—had little to do with truth, though, instead going off on wild tangents, highlighting MAGA disinformation, and exploiting human suffering. That was to be expected given the record of the man who led it—one of obstructing investigations, spreading disinformation, and sowing false doubt in the minds of the American people. It confirmed what we knew going into the hearing: Jordan is unfit to serve on the Judiciary Committee, much less lead it.
MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
msn.com

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
New York Post

Joe Rogan floats theory that Biden document scandal is a ploy by Democrats to replace him

Joe Rogan shared a wild theory with his massive following that President Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal is a carefully crafted ploy by Democrats to prevent him from running again in 2024. Rogan made the claim over the weekend during a conversation with two comedians on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “If I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him,” the 55-year-old host said of President Biden’s own party. “My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him.” He provided no evidence to back up his theory, admitting he doesn’t “know jack s–t...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
183K+
Followers
77K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy