Michelle Bender
3d ago

Bravo. Keep Hobbs reigned in for our states health. We ARE NOT a blue state. Somebody, please start a recall effort 🙏

AZFamily

Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Arizona Republican Party's new leader wants to look ahead, but he won't concede Trump, Lake defeats

PHOENIX — The new chairman of Arizona's Republican Party says he's focused on winning elections in 2024, after two disastrous election cycles. But in an interview on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," Jeff DeWit, a former top campaign official for President Donald Trump, refused to say that Trump lost the presidential race in 2020 or that Trump-acolyte Kari Lake lost the race for governor in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Legislation Would Give Rural Arizona More Power in Ballot Initiative Process

An Arizona State Senate resolution would fundamentally change how initiatives would make it to the ballot. SCR1015 would require 10% of voters in each legislative district to sign onto a petition to get a statewide measure proposition on the general election ballot, as opposed to the 10% statewide that’s currently needed.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona Republicans really don't want you to vote early

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Republican Party is making a last-ditch effort to get a court to do what lawmakers have so far refused: kill on-demand early voting in the state. Attorney Alexander Kolodin is trying to get the state Supreme Court to rule that letting people fill out their ballots at their their kitchen tables -- or anywhere else -- runs afoul of a constitutional provision that requires "secrecy in voting shall be preserved.''
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Lack of border security is impacting local Arizona law enforcement

As a former law enforcement officer from Southern Arizona, I have seen first-hand the direct impact failed border policies have on local communities and police departments. I served the Tucson community for nearly 20 years and have seen increased dependency on local law enforcement resources and community services because of the growing number of foreign nationals illegally or legally entering the U.S. making asylum claims. As a police sergeant, my officers would routinely respond to theft, assault, and disturbance calls at a Non-Governmental Organization temporarily...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

New measures would break up Maricopa County

Political consultants Dawn Penich Thacker and Marcus Dell’Artino discuss the latest news from the legislature, including proposed regulation of drag shows. Investigation into Kari Lake posting voter signatures requested. Updated: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:32 PM MST. |. Jen Fifield, reporter from Votebeat, talks about Adrian Fontes requesting an...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona GOP moves on budget Democrats, Gov. Hobbs call unacceptable

(The Center Square)- As Arizona faces new challenges of a divided government, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the placeholder budget plan. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Republican-backed budget legislation on Tuesday, and the House Appropriations Committee approved it on Wednesday. “Governor Hobbs began her term by issuing an...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
PHOENIX, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Opinion: New Arizona law allows people to seal criminal records

Under A.R.S. § 13-911, a person can now request a court seal their criminal case records if: (1) they have completed their sentence, (2) the charge was dismissed or they were found not guilty, or (3) they were arrested but no charges were filed. There are some significant exceptions and policymakers made some arguably questionable choices.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

"It looks to me like that's a felony": Election expert says Kari Lake could face jail over tweet

Failed Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake landed herself in hot water last week after tweeting an image of 16 voter signatures. Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate whether Lake broke the law by publicly sharing voter signatures in another effort to deny the validity of the midterm election, which she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
ARIZONA STATE
Edy Zoo

Arizona revises vehicle accident financial responsibility law

PHOENIX, AZ. - The State of Arizona has enacted a new law to ensure compliance with financial responsibility requirements for motor vehicle owners involved in accidents within the state. The law, which amends the existing legislation (Arizona Revised Statutes, 28-4143), allows the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to verify the financial responsibility of the owner of any motor vehicle involved in an accident, regardless of whether the vehicle was registered or not.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Arizona municipal league opposes bills to ban local grocery, rent taxes

PHOENIX – The director of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns said state lawmakers are taking the wrong route trying to pull the plug on local food and rent taxes. “I don’t want to make light of inflation, but this is a temporary problem. When you make a permanent solution like cutting taxes, you create issues,” Tom Belshe said Friday on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
