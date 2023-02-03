Read full article on original website
Michelle Bender
3d ago
Bravo. Keep Hobbs reigned in for our states health. We ARE NOT a blue state. Somebody, please start a recall effort 🙏
AZFamily
Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
12news.com
Arizona Republican Party's new leader wants to look ahead, but he won't concede Trump, Lake defeats
PHOENIX — The new chairman of Arizona's Republican Party says he's focused on winning elections in 2024, after two disastrous election cycles. But in an interview on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," Jeff DeWit, a former top campaign official for President Donald Trump, refused to say that Trump lost the presidential race in 2020 or that Trump-acolyte Kari Lake lost the race for governor in 2022.
kjzz.org
Arizona Senate Republicans create new process for confirming nominees to lead state agencies
Arizona Senate Republicans have set up a new process for confirming nominees to lead state agencies. Now, all those who get tapped by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, will be screened by a new five-member committee. Historically, agency nominees have been reviewed by the standing committee whose members have some expertise...
arizonasuntimes.com
Legislation Would Give Rural Arizona More Power in Ballot Initiative Process
An Arizona State Senate resolution would fundamentally change how initiatives would make it to the ballot. SCR1015 would require 10% of voters in each legislative district to sign onto a petition to get a statewide measure proposition on the general election ballot, as opposed to the 10% statewide that’s currently needed.
12news.com
AZ legislator Justin Heap discusses campaign fund email, update on Hobbs inaugural donations
ARIZONA, USA — Newly elected Arizona state Representative Justin Heap of Mesa defended an email he sent to a lobbyist that inquired about donations to his 2022 election campaign. According to a story by the Washington Post last month, when a lobbyist sought to meet with Heap, he wanted...
kawc.org
Arizona Republicans really don't want you to vote early
PHOENIX -- The Arizona Republican Party is making a last-ditch effort to get a court to do what lawmakers have so far refused: kill on-demand early voting in the state. Attorney Alexander Kolodin is trying to get the state Supreme Court to rule that letting people fill out their ballots at their their kitchen tables -- or anywhere else -- runs afoul of a constitutional provision that requires "secrecy in voting shall be preserved.''
Op-Ed: Lack of border security is impacting local Arizona law enforcement
As a former law enforcement officer from Southern Arizona, I have seen first-hand the direct impact failed border policies have on local communities and police departments. I served the Tucson community for nearly 20 years and have seen increased dependency on local law enforcement resources and community services because of the growing number of foreign nationals illegally or legally entering the U.S. making asylum claims. As a police sergeant, my officers would routinely respond to theft, assault, and disturbance calls at a Non-Governmental Organization temporarily...
AZFamily
New measures would break up Maricopa County
Political consultants Dawn Penich Thacker and Marcus Dell’Artino discuss the latest news from the legislature, including proposed regulation of drag shows. Investigation into Kari Lake posting voter signatures requested. Updated: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:32 PM MST. |. Jen Fifield, reporter from Votebeat, talks about Adrian Fontes requesting an...
kjzz.org
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs establishes task force to address teacher 'retention crisis'
When Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs released her executive budget last month, it included funds to establish an Educator Retention Task Force. On Thursday, Hobbs put out an executive order to do just that. Hobbs is creating the task force in an effort to address what she calls a “retention crisis.”...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Republicans try again to force ‘impossible’ hand counts of elections and a return to precinct voting
Volunteer Kathleen OConnor tallies votes during a training session for hand counting voters ballots at a Nye County government building in Pahrump, Nevada, on October 15, 2022. David Becke || The Washington Post/Getty Images. Arizona Republicans have taken another step in their attempt to completely overhaul elections in the Grand...
kjzz.org
Arizona bill would allow nursing homes to use a third party for annual inspections
A bill in the Arizona Legislature would let nursing homes and assisted living facilities use a third party to conduct their annual inspections. Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, is not too thrilled about this measure. He says not only would a facility be able to...
Washington Examiner
Arizona GOP moves on budget Democrats, Gov. Hobbs call unacceptable
(The Center Square)- As Arizona faces new challenges of a divided government, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the placeholder budget plan. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Republican-backed budget legislation on Tuesday, and the House Appropriations Committee approved it on Wednesday. “Governor Hobbs began her term by issuing an...
AZFamily
Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
KTAR.com
Arizona AG Mayes warns that she will prosecute individuals who threaten election workers
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a warning Friday to anyone considering threatening election workers in the state. “People need to be on notice that they now have an attorney general who will prosecute this behavior,” Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
ABC 15 News
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Opinion: New Arizona law allows people to seal criminal records
Under A.R.S. § 13-911, a person can now request a court seal their criminal case records if: (1) they have completed their sentence, (2) the charge was dismissed or they were found not guilty, or (3) they were arrested but no charges were filed. There are some significant exceptions and policymakers made some arguably questionable choices.
kjzz.org
What proposals to exempt certain items from sales tax says about Arizona's priorities
State lawmakers are considering a few different proposals to exempt certain things from Arizona’s sales tax. One measure would get rid of the tax on food and rent. Gov. Katie Hobbs has called for eliminating the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products. Last year, there were calls for a gas tax holiday, as prices rose quickly.
"It looks to me like that's a felony": Election expert says Kari Lake could face jail over tweet
Failed Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake landed herself in hot water last week after tweeting an image of 16 voter signatures. Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate whether Lake broke the law by publicly sharing voter signatures in another effort to deny the validity of the midterm election, which she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Arizona revises vehicle accident financial responsibility law
PHOENIX, AZ. - The State of Arizona has enacted a new law to ensure compliance with financial responsibility requirements for motor vehicle owners involved in accidents within the state. The law, which amends the existing legislation (Arizona Revised Statutes, 28-4143), allows the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to verify the financial responsibility of the owner of any motor vehicle involved in an accident, regardless of whether the vehicle was registered or not.
Arizona municipal league opposes bills to ban local grocery, rent taxes
PHOENIX – The director of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns said state lawmakers are taking the wrong route trying to pull the plug on local food and rent taxes. “I don’t want to make light of inflation, but this is a temporary problem. When you make a permanent solution like cutting taxes, you create issues,” Tom Belshe said Friday on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
