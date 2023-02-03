Cougars Big Road Win Over Chargers; Fall To Raiders

The Covington Cougars (11-6, 6-2) picked up a big 79-64 away Pioneer District victory over rival the Bath County Chargers (7-11, 3-6) on Tuesday night.

In possibly both programs last ever meeting (unless they meet in the district tournament), J'yon Smith had a night that will live forever in the history book following his career-night where he dropped 34 points including four three-pointers.

It was a back and forth contest in the first half with neither team really pushing away from one another.

The Cougars led by two at halftime 35-33.

It was in the second half where things started going more towards the Cougars way. Smith would score half the teams points in the third period as the Cougars built a nine point lead heading into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, as it seemed like the Chargers were storming back after cutting their deficit down to just three points, the Cougars would regain control of the game by charging back with 16 straight points to go up to a double digit lead. The Cougars had successful fast break drives that led to layups from Desmond Jordan and Jayden Sammons.

The Chargers were led in scoring by Jaden Ryder who had a team-high 28 points. Ryder was one of three Chargers in double figures as Isaac Gwin had 14, and Andrew Turner added 10.

After winning four out of a previous five games, the Chargers have now gone on a downward slide losing three of their last four. With that said, on Wednesday the Chargers hosted Richwood where they were 68-30 winners. We'll have that report in our Monday edition and on our website.

Meanwhile for the Cougars, they are home this evening against Eastern Montgomery and tomorrow on the road against cross-town rival the Alleghany Mountaineers for the last time ever.

Team 1 2 3 4 Ttl

CHS 9 26 20 24 79

BCHS 11 22 13 19 65

Cougars Scoring: Smith 34, Purcel Turner 10, Sammons 9, Ayden Weinger 8, Jordan 7, Dylan Williams 6, Hayden Rodgers 3, Landon Harold 2

Chargers Scoring: Ryder 28, Gwin 14, Turner 10, Landon Long 7, Kamoy Stone 4, Greyson Walton 2

-------------------

On Monday night, the Cougars traveled to Roanoke where they lost to the North Cross Raiders in a non-district meeting 78-66.

In the meeting, it was the three-point shooting from the Raiders that helped complete the comeback for the Raiders who had fallen behind early by 16 points. The Raiders knocked down eight total three's.

In the second half, Jesiah Hines knocked down big three's that helped spark the comeback for the Raiders.

Hines was one of four Raiders who reach double figures in scoring. Nick Andrew led all scorers with 22 points, while Hines had 17, Nick Owens added 15, and Jaziel Hart had 12.

The Cougars were backed by Smith who was one of three to score double digits as he recorded a team-high 17. Turner added 16, and Desmond Jordan had 12.

Cougars Scoring: Smith 17, Turner 16, Jordan 12, Weinger 9, Sammons 5, Rodgers 4, Williams 3

Raiders Scoring: Andrew 22, Hines 17, Owen 15, Hart 12, Antonio Mack 8, Tristian Lange 2, Peter Krzeminski 2

The post Cougars Big Road Win Over Chargers; Fall To Raiders appeared first on The Virginian Review .