ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

Cougars Big Road Win Over Chargers; Fall To Raiders

By Adam Zebrowski
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJc6i_0kaqun2m00

The Covington Cougars (11-6, 6-2) picked up a big 79-64 away Pioneer District victory over rival the Bath County Chargers (7-11, 3-6) on Tuesday night.

In possibly both programs last ever meeting (unless they meet in the district tournament), J'yon Smith had a night that will live forever in the history book following his career-night where he dropped 34 points including four three-pointers.

It was a back and forth contest in the first half with neither team really pushing away from one another.

The Cougars led by two at halftime 35-33.

It was in the second half where things started going more towards the Cougars way. Smith would score half the teams points in the third period as the Cougars built a nine point lead heading into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, as it seemed like the Chargers were storming back after cutting their deficit down to just three points, the Cougars would regain control of the game by charging back with 16 straight points to go up to a double digit lead. The Cougars had successful fast break drives that led to layups from Desmond Jordan and Jayden Sammons.

The Chargers were led in scoring by Jaden Ryder who had a team-high 28 points. Ryder was one of three Chargers in double figures as Isaac Gwin had 14, and Andrew Turner added 10.

After winning four out of a previous five games, the Chargers have now gone on a downward slide losing three of their last four. With that said, on Wednesday the Chargers hosted Richwood where they were 68-30 winners. We'll have that report in our Monday edition and on our website.

Meanwhile for the Cougars, they are home this evening against Eastern Montgomery and tomorrow on the road against cross-town rival the Alleghany Mountaineers for the last time ever.

Team   1    2     3     4    Ttl

CHS    9    26   20   24   79

BCHS 11   22   13   19   65

Cougars Scoring: Smith 34, Purcel Turner 10, Sammons 9, Ayden Weinger 8, Jordan 7, Dylan Williams 6, Hayden Rodgers 3, Landon Harold 2

Chargers Scoring: Ryder 28, Gwin 14, Turner 10, Landon Long 7, Kamoy Stone 4, Greyson Walton 2

-------------------

On Monday night, the Cougars traveled to Roanoke where they lost to the North Cross Raiders in a non-district meeting 78-66.

In the meeting, it was the three-point shooting from the Raiders that helped complete the comeback for the Raiders who had fallen behind early by 16 points. The Raiders knocked down eight total three's.

In the second half, Jesiah Hines knocked down big three's that helped spark the comeback for the Raiders.

Hines was one of four Raiders who reach double figures in scoring. Nick Andrew led all scorers with 22 points, while Hines had 17, Nick Owens added 15, and Jaziel Hart had 12.

The Cougars were backed by Smith who was one of three to score double digits as he recorded a team-high 17. Turner added 16, and Desmond Jordan had 12.

Cougars Scoring: Smith 17, Turner 16, Jordan 12, Weinger 9, Sammons 5, Rodgers 4, Williams 3

Raiders Scoring: Andrew 22, Hines 17, Owen 15, Hart 12, Antonio Mack 8, Tristian Lange 2, Peter Krzeminski 2

The post Cougars Big Road Win Over Chargers; Fall To Raiders appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginian Review

Dwight Mason Rohr

Dwight Mason Rohr, age 70, of 347 East Gray Street, Covington, Virginia died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at LewisGale Hospital – Alleghany in Low Moor, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with Reverend Larry Atkin and Reverend […] The post Dwight Mason Rohr appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Curtis Ewing – 78

Curtis Lee Ewing, 78, of Eagle Rock, died, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. Mr. Ewing was born on October 27, 1944, in Rainelle, WV. He was the son of the late Asa and Emma McKnight Ewing. Curtis retired from Gala Industries as a safety and environmental supervisor, he was formerly employed by Hercules, […] The post Curtis Ewing – 78 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
EAGLE ROCK, VA
Virginian Review

Steven Wayne Windsor, Sr. – 63

Steven Wayne Windsor, Sr., age 63, of 86 Forrest Hill Drive, Eagle Rock, Virginia died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born May 2, 1959, in Staunton, Virginia to the Late Elmer Burkey and Mamie Beatrice Campbell Windsor. He was a Water/Waste Water Operator for Pioneer Electric in Buena Vista. Steven enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and sports. In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Windsor and a half-brother Frank “Peanut” Windsor. He is survived by his wife Karen Annette Booth Windsor of Eagle Rock; two daughters, Melissa Carson (Kris) of Eagle Rock...
EAGLE ROCK, VA
Virginian Review

Some Sections Of Smith Creek Remain Shaded Year Round

For those who prefer fishing in the shade, Smith Creek provides a section that fits the bill year-round in downtown Clifton Forge. After Smith Creek passes under Church St., it bends to the right away from the Clifton Forge Public Library on the bank above it and flows past the Masonic Amphitheatre where the southeastern corner of The Historic Masonic Theatre (circa 1905) turns the stream to the left. From there, Smith Creek continues south under Main St. and Ridgeway St., embracing the foundation of buildings, including Primis Bank, as it provides shade for fishermen who desire to fish in the underground. Fishing with Angels, a charitable trout fishing day at Smith Creek for those with intellectual challenges and physical disabilities, was organized and conducted by William Nicely, a local contractor, prior to COVID-19. William’s son, Ben Nicely, is the newest member of the Clifton Forge Town Council, having been elected in Nov. of 2022. Perhaps one day Smith Creek will be stocked with trout again as it was for Fishing with Angels. The post Some Sections Of Smith Creek Remain Shaded Year Round appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Not So Quiet On Eastern Front

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. February 6, 1932 91 Years Ago Not So Quiet On Eastern Front The unusual picture below shows a shell bursting in front of a Chinese trench during the civil war of a couple of years ago. Scenes almost an exact duplicate of this are now being re-enacted...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Rachel Gilpin – 82

Mrs. Rachel Ann Gilpin, age 82, of Covington, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at LewisGale Hospital-Alleghany, Low Moor.  She was the wife of the late Gary Francis “George” Gilpin. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by Loving Funeral Home; for updated service information and to send condolences online, please visit www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com. The post Rachel Gilpin – 82 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Kathleen Knighton – 97

Kathleen Leffel Knighton of Covington, died, on February 2, 2023, at the age of 97. She was the daughter of the late John H. and Hazel Smith Leffel. Mrs. Knighton was married to the late Roy N. (Buddy) Knighton for 59 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Patrick L. Knighton; a sister, Elizabeth Leffel McCormick; and a brother-in-law Thomas N. McCormick; her stepmother Pearl H. Leffel; and stepbrother Clyde Saylor Jr. Mrs. Knighton retired in 1988 as a Deputy Clerk of the Circuit Court of Alleghany County after serving for twenty years....
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - Emily Myers of Covington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree(s) in Biology - BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Myers was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families! The post Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Glenda Vess Nicely – 80

Glenda Faye Vess Nicely, age 80, of 3321 Shawvers Road, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her residence. She was born May 7, 1942 in Clifton Forge to the late LeeRoy Vess Sr., and Mable Frances Connor Vess. Glenda was a member of Central Advent Christian Church. She loved to crochet, puzzles, playing games, camping, and was adventurous. Glenda enjoyed cooking, loved to laugh and loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Norman Andrew Nicely; four brothers, LeeRoy Vess, Jr., Claude Vess, Clovis Vess, and Freddie Vess;...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Cedar Creek Landowner Set To Make Report To Alleghany County Board of Supervisors

Tom Botkins, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to the paper industry from the Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry, is ready to go public with his environmental concerns about Cedar Creek. He will make a presentation to the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors during its Feb. meeting about his concerns that improper practices and techniques are being employed in addition to inferior materials being used to complete the “Jackson River Trail Phase 5 Project.” “The Alleghany Co./Bath Co. Jackson River Trail Phase 5 Project” designed to covert approximately 1.5 miles of an abandoned railroad bed beside Cedar Creek...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

William Knighton Burns – 51

William Knighton Burns, age 51, of 508 Clay Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Sentara Rockingham Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He was born February 3, 1971, in Alleghany County, Virginia to Robert Arthur Burns and Mavis Colleen Craft Burns (Stanley).  He was a technician for Brown Hound Tree Service. He enjoyed making knives and jewelry, liked guns, and loved spending time with family.  William’s wife, Sandra Kay Goodrich Burns also died on January 30th. In addition to his father, William was preceded in death by a brother, John “Smo” Stanley; three uncles, Barry Craft, Norman Craft, and...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Sandra Kay Goodrich Burns – 55

Sandra Kay Goodrich Burns, age 55, of 508 Clay Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 30, 2023, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Sandra was born July 16, 1967, in Decatur, Illinois to Warren Riley Goodrich and the late Janice Fay Parsley Goodrich. Sandra was a phlebotomist for Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed singing and going to church and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was always willing to help people, even if they were not her family. Sandra’s husband, William Knighton Burns, also died on Monday, January 30th. In addition to her mother, Sandra...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Bobby Broughman – 83

Bobby L. Broughman, age 83, of Covington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023, after fighting a courageous battle with Lewy-Body dementia. Bobby was born May 5, 1939, at the former C&O Hospital in Clifton Forge. He was the son of the late Thomas L. Broughman and Claudine B. Gooch. After graduating from Dunlap High School, Mr. Broughman joined the United State Army where he served his country for four years. Following his service, Bobby worked at Newport News Shipbuilding where he learned welding. He missed the mountains of home so much that he decided to move back to this...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

AHPS Reveals New Mascot

Community leaders gathered Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, to witness a monumental event in the history of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools. The newly-designed Alleghany High School Cougar mascot was revealed during an unveiling ceremony at Jackson River Technical Center. AHS varsity football coach Will Fields was joined by students from Alleghany High School and Covington High School in unveiling the mascot. CHS Principal Derek Cantrell, AHS Principal Karen Staunton and AHS Assistant Principal Charity Hale have been instrumental in working to complete the necessary items for this important milestone. The mascot represents a coming together of the two schools in the fall of 2023. In...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Larry Ruble – 81

Mr. Larry Wayne Ruble, age 81, of Low Moor, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Woodlands, Clifton Forge. He was the husband of Peggy Fisher Ruble. Mr. Ruble was born April 5, 1941 in New Haven, IN, the son of the late Thurman Arlington Ruble and Catherine Clay Ruble. He grew up in Monroeville, IN and Fort Wayne, IN  and graduated from Hoagland High School in 1959. Larry served in the United States Army Reserve in Fort Wayne, Indiana for eight years. Mr. Ruble come to this area in 1971, where he became a forklift truck driver for the former...
LOW MOOR, VA
Virginian Review

Cicely “Sandy” Chittum

Cicely Irene “Sandy” Kemp Chittum, age 89, formerly of Ingalls Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia and Denmark Farm in Lexington, Virginia, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Regency at Augusta in Fishersville. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Kerr’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Rockbridge County, with […] The post Cicely “Sandy” Chittum appeared first on The Virginian Review.
LEXINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Lawrence Bonner – 80

Lt Colonel Lawrence Mackey Bonner, USAF Retired, 80, husband of Patricia Bane Bonner, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Prisma Health Tuomey. Born January 1, 1943, in Hot Springs, VA, he was a son of the late William "Bill" G. Bonner and the late Doris Haynes Bonner. He was an active and dedicated member of Sumter First Church of the Nazarene. LtCol Bonner retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving more than twenty-three years and was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War. He received his undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech and a master's degree from Northern Arizona University....
SUMTER, SC
Virginian Review

Justin Lee Nicely – 28

Justin Lee Nicely, age 28, of 117 Alleghany Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Lewis Gale Hospital-Alleghany. He was born on May 26, 1994, in Clifton Forge, Virginia to Cathy Ann Coleman and the late Archie Nicely, Jr. He was a member of the Clifton Forge Fire Department and loved to […] The post Justin Lee Nicely – 28 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Dr Pepper Park Announces Jo Dee Messina

Roanoke, VA (VR) – Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges in Downtown Roanoke adds its 1st show to the Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series this season. Country artist, Jo Dee Messina makes her way to Dr Pepper Park on Saturday, May 20th,2023. President of Dr Pepper Park, Waynette Anderson stated, “Jo Dee Messina has so many charted hits! Roanoke is going to love singing along to every song! We are thrilled to add her to our 2023 concert line up!” Jo Dee Messina is a seasoned veteran in the music industry, always evolving and reintroducing herself and her sound as she gains...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Boys Home Welcomes New Houseparent April Aldrich

Boys Home of Virginia is pleased to welcome April Aldrich as a houseparent. She has spent the last seven years living in Covington, Virginia, but lived in New Jersey prior to her move. Before joining the staff this past August, April worked in healthcare for 15 years. It was during this time that she first […] The post Boys Home Welcomes New Houseparent April Aldrich appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy