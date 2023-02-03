ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
NBC News

Daughter charged after mom’s body found in Chicago freezer

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman has been accused of keeping her mother’s dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment. Eva Bratcher, 69, appeared in court Thursday on charges of concealing her 96-year-old mother’s death and possessing a fraudulent identification card.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Drone footage shows collapsed buildings in Turkey

Drone footage captured the debris of a building in the Turkish town of Cukurova after it collapsed due to a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the country and neighboring Syria. Reports indicate thousands have died and more than 3,000 buildings have collapsed.Feb. 6, 2023.
NBC News

NBC News

580K+
Followers
67K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy