Warzone 2 DMZ reset won't happen every season

Warzone 2 DMZ is getting a server reset ahead of season 2, but Infinity Ward has confirmed that won't be the case every season.

We reported last week that some Warzone 2 players felt "blindsided" by the quiet reveal that DMZ is wiping your Faction mission progress and inventory before the arrival of season 2. To be clear, these kinds of server wipes aren't uncommon in online games - Escape from Tarkov is an apt example - but they're practically unheard of in Call of Duty.

According to a new blog post from Infinity Ward, season resets will continue to be anomalies. In this case, Infinity Ward argues that "mission progress in Season 01 got too difficult, too quickly," assuring that "each mission's challenge and time requirements [will be] more balanced" in season 2.

"We do not intend to apply a mission refresh every season. Instead, we're excited to try different approaches each season to continually improve the DMZ experience. More to come on this in the future."

Infinity Ward also detailed two key changes being made to DMZ for season 2. Going forward, the Key Stash will be able to hold mission items that you need to carry between Exclusion Zones, allowing for "longer from missions that utilize all of our Exclusion Zones." There will also be new "multi-location missions" that take you to Al Mazrah, to Ashika Island , and Building 21.

"The mission refresh is made up of new missions, updated missions and missions we felt worked really well from Season 01," says Infinity Ward.

Warzone 2 season 2 is going live on February 15, at which point DMZ servers will be offline for "a few hours" while the reset is executed.

