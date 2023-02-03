Agitated Tom Brady Goes OFF During Tense Phone Call Hours After Retirement Rocks NFL World Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

MEGA

An agitated Tom Brady appeared to be going ballistic during a phone call hours after making the announcement that he was retiring from the NFL for good.

RadarOnline.com has learned the legendary Tampa Bay quarterback was spotted with his headphones in while having a private exchange on his iPhone during a horseback riding lesson for his 10-year-old daughter Vivian in Florida.

The star athlete was flailing his hands and "spitting in rage" at one point in the video footage shared by Daily Mail . Prior to looking upset, he was all smiles on the call.

Brady, 45, sent shockwaves early Wednesday by revealing he was ending his illustrious 23-year career , during which he won seven Super Bowls.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," he said.

"I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay , and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me," added Brady.

The former New England Patriots staple had last announced he was retiring on February 1, 2022, before changing his mind 40 days later.

Brady came back to play this past season with the Bucs, which was a rumored source of contention in his marriage to supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen .

Just weeks after announcing their decision to split, the former power couple quickly wrapped up their divorce proceedings in October 2022.

He later shared some of his favorite memories over the years by posting a series of Instagram Story photos of his family amid some of his greatest NFL accomplishments .

Some of the images included his former flame Bridget Moynahan and their son John, as well as Bündchen and their kids together, Benjamin and Vivian.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," the former Victoria's Secret angel commented in support of her ex-husband's latest career move.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Thursday that he would like to have Brady return to New England to officially retire as a member of the franchise considering their history together.

Meanwhile, an insider claimed that Bündchen is gearing up to spill all about her breakup and post-split life in a cover story for Vanity Fair.