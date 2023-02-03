Congressional Black Caucus introduces bill requiring black history for certain education grants

There’s a renewed push to preserve black history at the federal level.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus introduced a bill Thursday that would require black history in order to qualify for certain education grants.

However, some leaders at the state level believe some of those concepts and theories are inappropriate for children, and even violate state law.

The CBC’s proposal would impact the American History and Civics Academy’s competitive grants issued by the United States Department of Education. The grants pay for workshops for American History and Civics teachers.

The bill would require those applying for the grants to include black history as a part of the American history workshops for educators and students.

The state of Florida recently passed and signed into law a bill known as the “ Stop WOKE Act.”

In part, the law prohibits classes that suggest anyone is privileged or oppressed based on their race or skin color.

Now, state leaders are rejecting an advanced placement course that includes topics like black queer studies and the movement for black lives.

“Who would say an important part of black history is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda on our kids,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said about the course.

“To deny black history from being taught is to deny our children the education they deserve,” Ohio Democrat Rep. Joyce Beatty said. “Indeed, education is a civil right. It is the key to a prosperous nation.”

The “Black History is American History” legislation is still in its early stages.

The first step to passage of the bill will be consideration by the House Education and Labor Committee.

