WATCH: Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Ejected After Angry Tirade vs. Wisconsin

Just before the halftime intermission, a charge call against the Buckeyes led Holtmann to express his frustration and head to the locker room for the night.

With 1:18 left in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers, Ohio State Buckeyes junior forward Zed Key made an important layup to cut the Badger lead down to 8 points.

Then, under a minute later, senior Justice Sueing was called for a charge, and Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was livid.

Feeling it was an incorrect call, the sixth-year coach raced up John Higgins — the referee for the game — and let him have it, having to be restrained by multiple assistant coaches before receiving a double technical and ejection.

The charge came with just 27 seconds to go in the half, after Sueing was attempting to back down Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl — trying to bring the lead back within single digits following a Wisconsin layup on the other end of the court.

But instead of a successful basket, the Badgers received a foul, free throws and took a 16-point lead to halftime.

As Holtmann left the court, the Value City Center made clear their frustration, booing both Holtmann and the officials ahead of the break.

Social media did the same.

Some fans even called for Holtmann's job on Twitter after his behavior and the poor performance from Ohio State, who allowed three Badgers to score double digits and Wisconsin as a whole to shoot over 50 percent from the floor — something the team has not done, being ranked the third-worst in the Big Ten in shooting percentage.

Ohio State's Jake Diebler took over coaching following Holtmann's ejection, and will replace him at the postgame press conference.

