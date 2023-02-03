Read full article on original website
The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897CJ CoombsKirksville, MO
The Edina Double Square Historic District in Knox County, Missouri contains historic buildings from 1865 to 1945CJ CoombsKnox County, MO
Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museumCJ CoombsDowning, MO
Gary Kirkpatrick, 80 of Kirksville, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Gary Kirkpatrick age 80 of Kirksville, Missouri and formerly of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Gary was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on November 24, 1942, the son of James Daniel and Josephine Catherine (Grindel) Kirkpatrick. He...
Iowa Hawkeye tradition inspires Van Buren County youth to do good deeds
KEOSAUQUA, Iowa — A wave is universally recognized as a way to greet someone. Six southeast Iowa kids were inspired by a wave. Maddie Cocherell, Harrison Mahon, Kennedy Mahon, Brinly McEntee, Lilly McEntee and MaColie McEntee were riding the bus one day where they bonded over their love of the wave that's showcased at Iowa Hawkeye football games.
Authorities search for southeast Iowa work release escapee
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Ross Thomas Cobler failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Friday. Cobler is a 36-year-old white male, 5'10" tall and weighs 203 pounds. He was convicted of domestic abuse...
Samuel 'Sam' Leonard Kriegel, 92 of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Samuel “Sam” Leonard Kriegel, age 92 of Kirksville, passed away Saturday Jan 28, 2023. Born January 22, 1931 in Ridgeway Pennsylvania to Leonard and Margaret Kriegel. One of six children to grow up in rural Pennsylvania during the great depression. Sam lived a full life and was a...
Kirksville Police Department promotes 4 officers to corporal
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) promoted four officers to the rank of corporal on Friday. Jordan Eddy, Jonathan Novinger, Bill Puryear and Jake Roberts received those promotions in front of family and friends at the Rieger Armory and Community Center. The corporal rank has been brought...
Nearly 5 acres charred after trash fire gets out of hand
About four to five acres were charred in an Adair County field fire on Sunday. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Adair County Fire Department was called out to a field fire, about 2 miles east of Kirksville on State Highway 6. Authorities at the scene told KTVO that the people...
New bridge on Route T in Adair County to open in next couple of weeks
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Some northeast Missouri drivers will need to wait a little longer for a new bridge to open. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) told us on Tuesday morning that the bridge on Adair County Route T should open on Thursday, weather permitting. The previous bridge was...
Building believed to be abandoned church engulfed in flames
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — An old abandoned church, located at 21648 Bullion Way, about 3 miles east of Kirksville, went up in flames Sunday. The fire departments of Kirksville and other surrounding areas were called out to a report of a fire at that location around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
Expansion of Kirksville park underway
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Heartland park will soon be expanding. Crews in Kirksville are working to clear the property next to Jaycee Park on Osteopathy Street. The city acquired the land last year for the purpose of expanding the park. The property is about two acres and will increase...
Claude Eugene Conley, 71 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Claude Eugene Conley, 71 of Kirksville, passed away Friday (February 3rd, 2023) at Samaritan Hospital in Macon, MO. The son of Carl and Ruth (Lawson) Conley, Claude was born December 30th, 1951 in Kirksville. Claude was united in marriage to Patricia Johnson in Greentop, MO. Claude is survived by his...
Northeast Missouri man taken to hospital after rear-ending pickup
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A Gibbs, Mo., man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Adair County on Sunday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route V and Sweet Pea Lane. Troopers say that Virgil...
Adair County commissioner pleads guilty to 1 of 2 charges in campaign sign stealing case
MONTICELLO, Mo. — As part of a plea deal, a northeast Missouri elected official pleaded guilty Monday to one of two charges against him. Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson, of Kirksville, entered his plea in Lewis County Circuit Court, where the case was moved on a change of venue.
