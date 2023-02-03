ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, MO

Gary Kirkpatrick, 80 of Kirksville, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions

Gary Kirkpatrick age 80 of Kirksville, Missouri and formerly of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Gary was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on November 24, 1942, the son of James Daniel and Josephine Catherine (Grindel) Kirkpatrick. He...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Iowa Hawkeye tradition inspires Van Buren County youth to do good deeds

KEOSAUQUA, Iowa — A wave is universally recognized as a way to greet someone. Six southeast Iowa kids were inspired by a wave. Maddie Cocherell, Harrison Mahon, Kennedy Mahon, Brinly McEntee, Lilly McEntee and MaColie McEntee were riding the bus one day where they bonded over their love of the wave that's showcased at Iowa Hawkeye football games.
KEOSAUQUA, IA
Authorities search for southeast Iowa work release escapee

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Ross Thomas Cobler failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Friday. Cobler is a 36-year-old white male, 5'10" tall and weighs 203 pounds. He was convicted of domestic abuse...
OTTUMWA, IA
Kirksville Police Department promotes 4 officers to corporal

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) promoted four officers to the rank of corporal on Friday. Jordan Eddy, Jonathan Novinger, Bill Puryear and Jake Roberts received those promotions in front of family and friends at the Rieger Armory and Community Center. The corporal rank has been brought...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Nearly 5 acres charred after trash fire gets out of hand

About four to five acres were charred in an Adair County field fire on Sunday. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Adair County Fire Department was called out to a field fire, about 2 miles east of Kirksville on State Highway 6. Authorities at the scene told KTVO that the people...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
Building believed to be abandoned church engulfed in flames

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — An old abandoned church, located at 21648 Bullion Way, about 3 miles east of Kirksville, went up in flames Sunday. The fire departments of Kirksville and other surrounding areas were called out to a report of a fire at that location around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Expansion of Kirksville park underway

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Heartland park will soon be expanding. Crews in Kirksville are working to clear the property next to Jaycee Park on Osteopathy Street. The city acquired the land last year for the purpose of expanding the park. The property is about two acres and will increase...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

