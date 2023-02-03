Read full article on original website
infocville.com
Charlottesville City Council explains decision to whittle replacement member applicants to six
The four remaining members of Charlottesville City Council have privately selected a shortlist of six people who will move forward to a public hearing Monday to be selected as a replacement for former Councilor Sena Magill. They are:. Alex Bryant, former executive director of the Ix Park and former executive...
Augusta Free Press
Civil service: Staunton voters will have tough choice in November
Last Thursday, Staunton City Council interviewed five of 20 candidates for a vacancy, and chose businessman Terry Holmes after nearly two hours of closed session discussion. So, let me just make it clear: no, I have neither run for nor been elected to serve public office. My position as a local journalist has always prohibited that interest. However, I would not have even if it had been an option. I know I don’t have it in me to serve the community in that way.
WHSV
Augusta County Circuit Court gets new Historic Records Assistant
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced that Whitney M. Rhodes has joined the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office as the new Historic Records Assistant. “We are happy to have Whitney join the hardworking staff of the Augusta County Circuit Court...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Office of Housing receives ‘high performer’ recognition from HUD
Albemarle County was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section Eight Management Assessment as a “high performer” – the highest designation level attainable. SEMAP measures 14 performance indicators of public housing agencies that administer Housing Choice Voucher programs. These key indicators demonstrate...
Augusta Free Press
Arts Council of the Valley adds $15,000 grant to Advancing the Arts program
Arts Council of the Valley has opened its Spring 2023 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle – and a new $15,000 Public Art Forward grant. “Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, we are pleased to add a new category to our Spring Advancing the Arts grant cycle,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. “Public Art Forward provides one grant of up to $15,000 to create and install a new artwork each year in downtown Harrisonburg for 2023, 2024 and 2025.”
WSET
Lynchburg officials react to Tyre Nichols' death
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and City Council member Sterling Wilder participated in a roundtable to discuss social awareness, sparked by a local artist's depiction of those who have died at the hands of law enforcement. The roundtable was an open discussion between...
Augusta Free Press
3Rs fundraiser puts books in hands of Waynesboro students for summer reading
For children, reading six books or more during summer vacation help students avoid the phenomenon known as the “summer slide.”. To help encourage the love of reading for kids, Raising Resources for Readers, also known as 3Rs, takes Waynesboro students on field trips to choose books they want to read. At the end of the school year, the students are given the books they chose to enjoy over the summer.
Augusta Free Press
Kidd named dean of Shenandoah University’s School of Pharmacy
Kidd, who has served as interim dean of SU’s pharmacy school October 2021, moves into the role full time effective immediately. Kidd has been a faculty member in Shenandoah’s School of Pharmacy since 1998, when the school’s first graduating class was beginning its third year in the program.
Augusta Free Press
Chill seekers raise $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia at Polar Plunge
The 2023 Polar Plunge was held Feb. 3-4 in Virginia Beach and plungers and runners raised more than $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia. “Following our athletes’ lead, Special Olympics Virginia strives to create communities where all are welcomed, all are respected, all are included, and all are valued. Our Polar Plunge is a prime example of what we can do when we work together toward those goals,” said David Thomason, Special Olympics Virginia president. “Among those brave enough to #GoForTheCold today are people with intellectual disabilities and those without; people of all ages, genders, races, and faiths; people from all backgrounds and walks of life. Each Polar Plunge participant is contributing to Special Olympics Virginia’s transformative impact toward more unified communities here in Hampton Roads and throughout Virginia.”
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
Augusta Free Press
Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless
Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington
Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington. Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service. Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988. “I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I...
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah Valley farmers launch agricultural podcast
With hundreds of free agricultural podcasts exploring relevant topics, farmers have an array of options to keep their minds occupied during farm tasks or relaxation time. “I find I’m often working by myself, so to pass the time, I enjoy listening to podcasts for information, updates and entertainment,” said Kyle Sturgis, a fifth-generation aquaculture, hydroponics and row crop farmer in Northampton County.
Augusta Free Press
Evicted: Waynesboro’s homeless population served trespassing orders for Tent City
Waynesboro’s homeless population living in Tent City on Essex Avenue has been ordered to vacate the premises with one week to find another location to call home. According to a statement attributed to the Waynesboro Police Department, the department was asked to assist the property owner with individuals trespassing on private property.
theriver953.com
Additional charges are filed against a Shenandoah Co. felon
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announce additional charges being filed against a Shenandoah County felon. On Feb. 1 a Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Main Street Mount Jackson. Identification of an occupant of the vehicle revealed he was...
WHSV
Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but...
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
WSET
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
